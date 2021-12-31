Palisade Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Hubbell Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Linde PLC, DTE Energy Co

New Purchases: VUSB, HUBB, GHC,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Hubbell Inc, FedEx Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Graham Holdings Co, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Linde PLC, DTE Energy Co, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palisade Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Palisade Asset Management, LLC owns 182 stocks with a total value of $894 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 155,368 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 245,528 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Target Corp (TGT) - 136,174 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 72,621 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 198,823 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 48,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.98 and $210.14, with an estimated average price of $200.45. The stock is now traded at around $188.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Graham Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $559.65 and $629.83, with an estimated average price of $588.9. The stock is now traded at around $591.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $252.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.