Palisade Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Hubbell Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Linde PLC, DTE Energy Co

- New Purchases: VUSB, HUBB, GHC,
- Added Positions: IBM, XLE, LEG, CVX, FDX, AMGN, V, IEFA, CL, IWM, JPM, SWK, IJR, TJX, EFA, IJH, IJK, MKC, KLAC, HON, VIG, VWO, CAT, BDX, BAX, VEA, IWD, MRK, IEMG, TSN, ADBE, GOOGL, COST, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, MSFT, SYK, LIN, FAST, ABT, XEL, TGT, PG, ITW, D, EMR, CSCO, GIS, GPC, PEP, HD, USB, UPS, RTX, WBA, JNJ, DCI, CNP, PFG, T, MDY, SCHB, SDY, WFC, UNP, BND, AFL, BMY, TIP, PFE, LLY, COP, GE, CMCSA, INTC, SJM, KMB, MDU, CLX, NVS, INTU, AGG, DVY, IEF, IWB, FUL, QUAL, OMC, SHW,
- Sold Out: DTE, RDS.A, ZBH, CRM,
For the details of Palisade Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palisade+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Palisade Asset Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 155,368 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 245,528 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 136,174 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 72,621 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 198,823 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 48,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.98 and $210.14, with an estimated average price of $200.45. The stock is now traded at around $188.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Graham Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $559.65 and $629.83, with an estimated average price of $588.9. The stock is now traded at around $591.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 331 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $252.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.
