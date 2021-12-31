Verity & Verity, LLC Buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, Verizon Communications Inc, Enbridge Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

New Purchases: LYB,

LYB, Added Positions: VZ, ENB, ABBV, AMGN, VYM, LMT, IBM, GLW, MMM, PNW, GILD, SO, OGE, JNJ, MO, RTX, INTC, AQN, BCE, SJM, OKE, PM, MET, MDT, CMCSA, AFL, MSM, KEY, HD, CMI, NNN, KO, AXP, ITW, COST, V,

VZ, ENB, ABBV, AMGN, VYM, LMT, IBM, GLW, MMM, PNW, GILD, SO, OGE, JNJ, MO, RTX, INTC, AQN, BCE, SJM, OKE, PM, MET, MDT, CMCSA, AFL, MSM, KEY, HD, CMI, NNN, KO, AXP, ITW, COST, V, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, VIG, PPG, ACN, AJG, LOW, WMT, ORCL, SBUX, MLPX, AMZN, BAC, DEO,

MSFT, AAPL, VIG, PPG, ACN, AJG, LOW, WMT, ORCL, SBUX, MLPX, AMZN, BAC, DEO, Sold Out: T, DIS, SCHZ, MRK, PNC,

Beaufort, SC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, Verizon Communications Inc, Enbridge Inc, AbbVie Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells AT&T Inc, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, The Walt Disney Co, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verity & Verity, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Verity & Verity, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $700 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Verity & Verity, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verity+%26+verity%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,439 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,917 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.92% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 127,332 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 313,884 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 227,403 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%

Verity & Verity, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $99.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 68,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verity & Verity, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 74.42%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 199,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verity & Verity, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 40.80%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 352,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verity & Verity, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 129,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verity & Verity, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verity & Verity, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Verity & Verity, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Verity & Verity, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Verity & Verity, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.

Verity & Verity, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58.