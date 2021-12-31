Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Sylvamo Corp

- New Purchases: NOC, NFG, QCOM, TSLA, YUM, MO, AME, UPS,
- Added Positions: VTI, DIS, HD, PNC, CAT, PEP, IBB, MMM, CSX, HSY, VWO, MDLZ, NVDA, INTC, VEA, VZ, WMT, WFC, MDT, HON, CMCSA, KO, BMY, BAC, ALL, ABBV, GIS, DOV, AEP, WRE,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, ADBE, CC, GOOG, TROW, LOW, ITW, ADM, CABO, BRK.B, VO, UNP, AXP, ATO, CARR, WBA, TMO, PFE, OTIS, NEE, LH, BK, DFS, XRAY, BEN, TGT, TRV, DUK, VNQ, GLW, WCN, ZBH,
- Sold Out: COF, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of FOLGER NOLAN FLEMING DOUGLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 196,873 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- (DD) - 890,697 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- DuPont de Nemours Inc (4850) - 1,055,333 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio.
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 1,020,098 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $370.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $177.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $123.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $62.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $931.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 218 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $368.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 46.30%. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $209.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I added to a holding in CSX Corp by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
