Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Sylvamo Corp

New Purchases: NOC, NFG, QCOM, TSLA, YUM, MO, AME, UPS,

Added Positions: VTI, DIS, HD, PNC, CAT, PEP, IBB, MMM, CSX, HSY, VWO, MDLZ, NVDA, INTC, VEA, VZ, WMT, WFC, MDT, HON, CMCSA, KO, BMY, BAC, ALL, ABBV, GIS, DOV, AEP, WRE,

Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, ADBE, CC, GOOG, TROW, LOW, ITW, ADM, CABO, BRK.B, VO, UNP, AXP, ATO, CARR, WBA, TMO, PFE, OTIS, NEE, LH, BK, DFS, XRAY, BEN, TGT, TRV, DUK, VNQ, GLW, WCN, ZBH,

Sold Out: COF, SLVM,

Investment company Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, National Fuel Gas Co, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I. As of 2021Q4, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I owns 159 stocks with a total value of $916 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 196,873 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% (DD) - 890,697 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% (DD) - 890,697 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% DuPont de Nemours Inc (4850) - 1,055,333 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 1,020,098 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $370.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $177.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $123.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $62.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $931.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $368.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 46.30%. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $209.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I added to a holding in CSX Corp by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management, I sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.