Eagle Global Advisors Llc Buys Energy Transfer LP, Charles Schwab Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Boeing Co, Genesis Energy LP

SCHW, QCOM, IREN, INMD, SMWB, MU, CGBD, EOG, TCPC, CCAP, Added Positions: ET, PFE, ETRN, WES, DEO, RTLR, GLBE, FVRR, VRNS, EFA, ARCC, PSEC, KRNT, FSK, HDB, FDUS, ENLC, TRMR, ORCC, MNDY, PAGP, BIV, FLRN, MUB, VTEB, SCM, OCSL, PNNT, HTGC, IBN, ITUB, AUDC, VTV, SPYD, SPY, GVI, TSLX, CAT,

ET, PFE, ETRN, WES, DEO, RTLR, GLBE, FVRR, VRNS, EFA, ARCC, PSEC, KRNT, FSK, HDB, FDUS, ENLC, TRMR, ORCC, MNDY, PAGP, BIV, FLRN, MUB, VTEB, SCM, OCSL, PNNT, HTGC, IBN, ITUB, AUDC, VTV, SPYD, SPY, GVI, TSLX, CAT, Reduced Positions: GEL, TFC, QQQ, RETA, LNG, CWEN, MPLX, AAPL, MMP, SU, TRGP, FB, NS, GOOGL, PSXP, MSFT, NEP, WMB, PBA, OMP, AMZN, EPD, NEE, ENB, HD, OKE, CP, GOOG, ORA, ASML, LMT, JPM, VNOM, TT, ANTM, BRK.B, WMT, HON, ICE, KMI, MELI, PYPL, NICE, V, VEA, PANW, DIS, SHY, ALLE, SHM, MEAR, BEPC, HESM, UBER, TMO, XOM, LEA, FIS, JNJ, MGA, MRK, NVS, ADBE, CRM, TTE, TRP, UNH, CVX, WWD, CSCO, PM, EL, INTC, SPSB, VCSH, VTI, VWO, XLE, MDY, IWC, IEF, IGSB, IGIB, OGN, MNRL, PEP, MMM, AER, KDP,

GEL, TFC, QQQ, RETA, LNG, CWEN, MPLX, AAPL, MMP, SU, TRGP, FB, NS, GOOGL, PSXP, MSFT, NEP, WMB, PBA, OMP, AMZN, EPD, NEE, ENB, HD, OKE, CP, GOOG, ORA, ASML, LMT, JPM, VNOM, TT, ANTM, BRK.B, WMT, HON, ICE, KMI, MELI, PYPL, NICE, V, VEA, PANW, DIS, SHY, ALLE, SHM, MEAR, BEPC, HESM, UBER, TMO, XOM, LEA, FIS, JNJ, MGA, MRK, NVS, ADBE, CRM, TTE, TRP, UNH, CVX, WWD, CSCO, PM, EL, INTC, SPSB, VCSH, VTI, VWO, XLE, MDY, IWC, IEF, IGSB, IGIB, OGN, MNRL, PEP, MMM, AER, KDP, Sold Out: AMGN, BA, ENBL, BABA, UL, CHKP, CVII, CGNT, CGNT, PBFX, T, PCAR, VMW, SAR, PEG, DELL, XP, COF, ACTD, FMAT, PWZ,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Energy Transfer LP, Charles Schwab Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Pfizer Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp, sells Amgen Inc, Boeing Co, Genesis Energy LP, Truist Financial Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Global Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Eagle Global Advisors Llc owns 262 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 574,231 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 183,649 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 143,755 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,592 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,759 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 201,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $177.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 61,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Iris Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $17.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Similarweb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.73 and $20.61, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 97.22%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 5,493,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 1200.80%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 141,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 191.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $8.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 905,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 74.07%. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82. The stock is now traded at around $89.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Global E Online Ltd by 103.03%. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $20.13.