Eagle Global Advisors Llc Buys Energy Transfer LP, Charles Schwab Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Boeing Co, Genesis Energy LP

- New Purchases: SCHW, QCOM, IREN, INMD, SMWB, MU, CGBD, EOG, TCPC, CCAP,
- Added Positions: ET, PFE, ETRN, WES, DEO, RTLR, GLBE, FVRR, VRNS, EFA, ARCC, PSEC, KRNT, FSK, HDB, FDUS, ENLC, TRMR, ORCC, MNDY, PAGP, BIV, FLRN, MUB, VTEB, SCM, OCSL, PNNT, HTGC, IBN, ITUB, AUDC, VTV, SPYD, SPY, GVI, TSLX, CAT,
- Reduced Positions: GEL, TFC, QQQ, RETA, LNG, CWEN, MPLX, AAPL, MMP, SU, TRGP, FB, NS, GOOGL, PSXP, MSFT, NEP, WMB, PBA, OMP, AMZN, EPD, NEE, ENB, HD, OKE, CP, GOOG, ORA, ASML, LMT, JPM, VNOM, TT, ANTM, BRK.B, WMT, HON, ICE, KMI, MELI, PYPL, NICE, V, VEA, PANW, DIS, SHY, ALLE, SHM, MEAR, BEPC, HESM, UBER, TMO, XOM, LEA, FIS, JNJ, MGA, MRK, NVS, ADBE, CRM, TTE, TRP, UNH, CVX, WWD, CSCO, PM, EL, INTC, SPSB, VCSH, VTI, VWO, XLE, MDY, IWC, IEF, IGSB, IGIB, OGN, MNRL, PEP, MMM, AER, KDP,
- Sold Out: AMGN, BA, ENBL, BABA, UL, CHKP, CVII, CGNT, CGNT, PBFX, T, PCAR, VMW, SAR, PEG, DELL, XP, COF, ACTD, FMAT, PWZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 574,231 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 183,649 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 143,755 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,592 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,759 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 201,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $177.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 61,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Iris Energy Ltd (IREN)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Iris Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $17.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Similarweb Ltd (SMWB)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Similarweb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.73 and $20.61, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 97.22%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 5,493,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 1200.80%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 141,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 191.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $8.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 905,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 74.07%. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82. The stock is now traded at around $89.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Global E Online Ltd by 103.03%. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: (ENBL)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $20.13.
