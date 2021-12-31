Marcum Wealth, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells 3M Co, Boston Scientific Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IVW, VT, KRG, DVY, IUSG, EMXC, HDV, ISRG, ECAT, SYNA, SBAC, PGX, EOG, VLUE, IWB, SCHB, SOXX, VBK, EMB, AMP, BIGZ, INVH, WY, EVRG, ANTM, NGG, MCK, DRE, CI, CBRE, AVB, AAP, ET,
- Added Positions: SCHX, VEA, SCHA, SPY, VWO, AMZN, UPS, IEFA, IEMG, AAPL, EFA, CMG, CB, IJH, IJR, VTI, IWF, VNQ, XLK, NKE, MPC, AGG, JEPI, MTUM, IWD, QUAL, XLC, XLF, XLV, CSCO, JPM, MCD, NFLX, PG, BNDX, IEUR, IWM, VPL, PLD, AXP, AMT, BDX, BRK.B, CME, COST, CCI, D, GS, GOOGL, LYG, LMT, NVDA, OLN, ORCL, PGR, SBUX, TJX, BX, TEL, PM, SHOP, PYPL, BLV, DIA, EFV, ISTB, IWS, PAVE, USHY, VMBS, XLI, AES, ASML, ABT, ADBE, AEP, AMGN, AMAT, BMY, COF, GLW, EMN, NEE, FE, F, KMB, LAMR, MKTX, MAR, MU, NVS, PNC, PRU, RSG, CRM, TSM, UNP, WMB, CHY, MA, SRC, TEAM, FTV, SNAP, MRNA, IYG, SCZ, SHM, SMMV, VCIT, VEU, VTEB, XLE, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VZ, MMM, PFE, IWR, JNJ, BSV, VOE, VOO, NEM, TGT, UL, TWO, BJUL, MINT, VONG, VOT, VTV, VUG, BA, BTI, CAT, FIS, C, XOM, MRK, PEP, AVGO, FB, VO, VONE, VYM, T, MO, AZN, BAC, BLK, CMCSA, ECL, EIX, EPD, EQIX, GE, GPC, LHX, HD, IBM, LOW, MDT, MS, NOC, PH, QCOM, SYY, TXN, UNH, WMT, WM, V, TSLA, NXPI, GOOG, VICI, DOW, BJAN, DGRO, EFG, VV, VXUS, ACN, AIG, BCE, BAX, BIIB, CSX, SCHW, COP, DHR, DEO, DD, ETN, EW, ENB, GD, GIS, GILD, HON, HBAN, INTC, ICE, INTU, KEY, MDLZ, MMP, MET, MSI, NVO, PPG, PPL, BKNG, PEG, ROK, STX, SO, TRV, TMO, VRTX, WBA, DIS, WFC, ZTS, COIN, ITOT, IVE, SDY, VBR,
- Sold Out: BSX, MUB, JHMM, AAXJ, DOCU, KMI, DSL, TLT, BP, LBRDK, BUI, APO, VOD, SRE, PII, PTC, MTB, FNF, KD,
For the details of Marcum Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marcum+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Marcum Wealth, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 647,366 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.04%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 144,644 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 955,987 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.05%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 442,109 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 177,159 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 51,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $103.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $286.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 903 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 111.26%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $452.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.74%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3023.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.67%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 239.02%. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1512.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 417 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.97%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 112.82%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $199.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.Sold Out: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08.Sold Out: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)
Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $51.64 and $56.37, with an estimated average price of $54.34.Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of Marcum Wealth, LLC. Also check out:
1. Marcum Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marcum Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marcum Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marcum Wealth, LLC keeps buying