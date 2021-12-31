Marcum Wealth, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells 3M Co, Boston Scientific Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: IVW, VT, KRG, DVY, IUSG, EMXC, HDV, ISRG, ECAT, SYNA, SBAC, PGX, EOG, VLUE, IWB, SCHB, SOXX, VBK, EMB, AMP, BIGZ, INVH, WY, EVRG, ANTM, NGG, MCK, DRE, CI, CBRE, AVB, AAP, ET,

SCHX, VEA, SCHA, SPY, VWO, AMZN, UPS, IEFA, IEMG, AAPL, EFA, CMG, CB, IJH, IJR, VTI, IWF, VNQ, XLK, NKE, MPC, AGG, JEPI, MTUM, IWD, QUAL, XLC, XLF, XLV, CSCO, JPM, MCD, NFLX, PG, BNDX, IEUR, IWM, VPL, PLD, AXP, AMT, BDX, BRK.B, CME, COST, CCI, D, GS, GOOGL, LYG, LMT, NVDA, OLN, ORCL, PGR, SBUX, TJX, BX, TEL, PM, SHOP, PYPL, BLV, DIA, EFV, ISTB, IWS, PAVE, USHY, VMBS, XLI, AES, ASML, ABT, ADBE, AEP, AMGN, AMAT, BMY, COF, GLW, EMN, NEE, FE, F, KMB, LAMR, MKTX, MAR, MU, NVS, PNC, PRU, RSG, CRM, TSM, UNP, WMB, CHY, MA, SRC, TEAM, FTV, SNAP, MRNA, IYG, SCZ, SHM, SMMV, VCIT, VEU, VTEB, XLE, XLY, Reduced Positions: IVV, VZ, MMM, PFE, IWR, JNJ, BSV, VOE, VOO, NEM, TGT, UL, TWO, BJUL, MINT, VONG, VOT, VTV, VUG, BA, BTI, CAT, FIS, C, XOM, MRK, PEP, AVGO, FB, VO, VONE, VYM, T, MO, AZN, BAC, BLK, CMCSA, ECL, EIX, EPD, EQIX, GE, GPC, LHX, HD, IBM, LOW, MDT, MS, NOC, PH, QCOM, SYY, TXN, UNH, WMT, WM, V, TSLA, NXPI, GOOG, VICI, DOW, BJAN, DGRO, EFG, VV, VXUS, ACN, AIG, BCE, BAX, BIIB, CSX, SCHW, COP, DHR, DEO, DD, ETN, EW, ENB, GD, GIS, GILD, HON, HBAN, INTC, ICE, INTU, KEY, MDLZ, MMP, MET, MSI, NVO, PPG, PPL, BKNG, PEG, ROK, STX, SO, TRV, TMO, VRTX, WBA, DIS, WFC, ZTS, COIN, ITOT, IVE, SDY, VBR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells 3M Co, Boston Scientific Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marcum Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Marcum Wealth, LLC owns 333 stocks with a total value of $717 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marcum Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marcum+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 647,366 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.04% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 144,644 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 955,987 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.05% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 442,109 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 177,159 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 51,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $103.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marcum Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $286.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 111.26%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $452.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.74%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3023.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.67%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 239.02%. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1512.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.97%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marcum Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 112.82%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $199.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82.

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08.

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $51.64 and $56.37, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Marcum Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.