Spreng Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Amazon.com Inc, Roblox Corp, Sells Shell PLC, Sylvamo Corp

- New Purchases: SOXX, RBLX, PG, UPS, BSV, F, ES, PPG,
- Added Positions: SCHB, XLK, AMZN, AAPL, IVV, RDVY, SCHG, VZ, IEF, XLF, NVDA, INTC, VTI, IBM, SO, HON, UNP, KO, FE, NI, MO, PRK, GM, CAT, GOOGL, XOM, DE, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: XLI, V, BRK.B, JPM, JNJ, XLP, ITA, BAC, SYY, ABNB, VIG, TSM, VFH, DG, MPC, SHY, SCHX, BSCO, BOND, VNQ, VB, ROBO, MXI, D, WMS, PDI, IP, RTX, O, MLM, IEI, KR, PEP, CSX,
- Sold Out: RDS.A, SLVM,
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 135,865 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,939 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,167 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,620 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 39,513 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.55%
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $483.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $230.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.13%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3023.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 656 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 59.60%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
