Hedeker Wealth, LLC Buys VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF, BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, MarketAxess Holdings Inc

Investment company Hedeker Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF, BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hedeker Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hedeker Wealth, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Hedeker Wealth, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,944 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,069 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,580 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 121,931 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 33,725 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
New Purchase: VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF (XMPT)

Hedeker Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $29.63, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 214,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU)

Hedeker Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 33,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Hedeker Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $365.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Hedeker Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Hedeker Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Hedeker Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 81.25%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $452.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FIRST TR ETF VIII (MCEF)

Hedeker Wealth, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR ETF VIII by 49.50%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $21.08, with an estimated average price of $20.66. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Hedeker Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $36.85, with an estimated average price of $30.54.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Hedeker Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Hedeker Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Sold Out: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Hedeker Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Hedeker Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Hedeker Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.



