River Road Asset Management, LLC Buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Visa Inc, Sells Molson Coors Beverage Co, Comcast Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Visa Inc, Bath & Body Works Inc, Alight Inc, sells Molson Coors Beverage Co, Comcast Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River Road Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, River Road Asset Management, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $9.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 4,449,745 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83% Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 8,808,005 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.15% Premier Inc (PINC) - 6,206,158 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.59% NCR Corp (NCR) - 6,246,625 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 817,642 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.96%

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $20.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 6,956,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $232.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 260,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 695,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $35.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,200,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Centennial Resource Development Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $7.85, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,659,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 353,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 114.89%. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $236.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 489,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alight Inc by 45.21%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,799,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in News Corp by 41.50%. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,593,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc by 34.86%. The purchase prices were between $28.39 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,420,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 56.27%. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,264,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $319.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 399,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PAE Inc. The sale prices were between $5.81 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in nVent Electric PLC. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.59.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.