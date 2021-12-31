D.B. Root & Company, LLC Buys JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, Barrick Gold Corp, Harsco Corp, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: JCPB, HSC, ATR, ATVI, FDX, NFLX, PLAN, PCAR, KRG, ZTS, IVT, BABA, IWM, FUTY, IYR, VTV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, Barrick Gold Corp, Harsco Corp, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, AptarGroup Inc, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D.B. Root & Company, LLC. As of 2021Q4, D.B. Root & Company, LLC owns 187 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 173,823 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) - 318,286 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 53,314 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 84,583 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,427 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54.13. The stock is now traded at around $53.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 318,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Harsco Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.95 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $16.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in AptarGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.67 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $124.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $252.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $457.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 316.89%. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $19.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 63,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.24%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $56.37, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 53,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $230.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 117.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $63.28, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $60.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC added to a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $135.04 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $150.45. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The sale prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07.

D.B. Root & Company, LLC sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95.