One Day In July LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Clorox Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: VGSH, BRK.B, XLV, IUSV, IYR, GOOGL, HD, PG, ABT,
- Added Positions: BSV, IJR, VOO, IJH, VUG, SHV, VYM, IEF, TLT, IGSB, IJS, SHY, ESGV, VIOV, AGG, VBK, AAPL, VONG, VIG, ZM, IVV, VCSH, IUSG, IJT, MSFT, VDC, VTI, SUSB, VHT, TYL, EAGG, KBWB, COST, AMZN, JNJ, VBR, VOE, ICLN, GOOG, IWO, ESML,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, VNQ, VEA, VGK, TLH, VB, VSGX, VTV, DHR, XOM, EFA, IWF, SCHB, SCHD, VGIT,
- Sold Out: CLX, QQQ,
For the details of One Day In July LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one+day+in+july+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of One Day In July LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 160,258 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 303,785 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 292,630 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 219,488 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.13%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 275,646 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.99%
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 30,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2752.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 79 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 54.04%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 261,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 275,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 700.70%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $265.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 16,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $293.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 68,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 564.83%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 33,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of One Day In July LLC. Also check out:
1. One Day In July LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. One Day In July LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. One Day In July LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that One Day In July LLC keeps buying