One Day In July LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Clorox Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, sells Clorox Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One Day In July LLC. As of 2021Q4, One Day In July LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $476 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of One Day In July LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one+day+in+july+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 160,258 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 303,785 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 292,630 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 219,488 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.13% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 275,646 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.99%

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 30,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2752.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 79 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 54.04%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 261,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 275,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 700.70%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $265.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 16,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $293.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 68,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 564.83%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 33,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.

One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.