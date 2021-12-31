Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. Buys BorgWarner Inc, Cincinnati Bancorp Inc, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Eaton Corp PLC

- New Purchases: BWA, CNNB, SCHE, ICE, KO, DUK, QUAL,
- Added Positions: IJH, GOOGL, MSFT, SCHB, ITW, AAPL, PYPL, JPM, ABT, CINF, BRK.B, JNJ, TSN, SYF, IVV, SCHF, SCHC, IVZ, EFA, PFE, NFLX,
- Reduced Positions: T, RDS.A, TMO, UPS, ABBV, CCI, V, NOC, QCOM, CFG, GOOG, INTC, AAP, WPC, CMCSA, BA, RTX, XOM, D, SPY, CSCO,
- Sold Out: IEMG, ETN, BLFS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Horan Capital Advisors, LLC.
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 70,956 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,111 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,564 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 241,131 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,848 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $44.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 46,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cincinnati Bancorp Inc (CNNB)
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Cincinnati Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 61,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $127.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $136.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.Sold Out: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)
Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $32.99 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $42.91.
