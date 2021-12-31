Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, Sells Live Oak Bancshares Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF

- New Purchases: IDEV, IEF, SRLN, MDLZ, MA, DRIV, IDU, IJK, IWS, LIT, MXI,
- Added Positions: VTI, BND, VCIT, EEM, IYH, SCHF, MUB, VNQ, VOO, BNDX, TIP, VEU, VWOB, JPST, SCHZ, IEFA, VGSH, QQQ, SCHE, VTIP, SCHC, UP, SCHP, VIG, ABBV, PYPL, USMV, PGX, USIG, IUSB, USHY, HYG, SCHR, SHY, VLUE, EPD, ENB, GOOGL, HD, INTC, SCHW, MRK, TAP, NFLX, PG, QCOM, BMY, BRK.B, TXN, VZ, SCHO, VYMI, XBI, IBB, XT, VXUS, VUG, SMMV, VTV, VPL, VOT, VNQI, VBR, V, ADI, AZN, STZ, GD, LOW, MDT, PEP, PFE, WRK, SWKS, SWBI, SO, RGR, UNH, PLTM, PM, NXPI, FB, GOOG, SQ, BIV, CLIX, EXI, MO, IEIH, IETC, IHAK, ITOT, MLPX,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, LOB, VO, VYM, VHT, VPU, VB, GLD, VV, VDC, TSLA, IVV, CAT, SPSB, VDE, XOM, EFA, IYW, RBNC, VSS, DIS, VT, AMZN, JNJ, SCHV, SHV, IXJ, CMCSA, CVS, CSX, BAC, TFC, T, SCHG, NEAR, IXUS, IWO, IWM, IGF, MMM, FIBR, ESGU, AFIN, DUK, GGN, WMT, PNFP, JPM,
- Sold Out: ARKG, GPN, IBM, IGV,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,089,068 shares, 22.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,057,836 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 614,431 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 840,250 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 682,094 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $79.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $392.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 147.79%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 54,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 101.81%. The purchase prices were between $271.08 and $301.88, with an estimated average price of $285.28. The stock is now traded at around $278.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.32%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $416.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.62%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc by 427.41%. The purchase prices were between $4.15 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $5.78. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 52,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72.
