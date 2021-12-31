Lipe & Dalton Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Douglas Elliman Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, AT&T Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

New Purchases: LMT, DOUG, ROG, BAC, ROP, NEE,

Syracuse, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Douglas Elliman Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Rogers Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, AT&T Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lipe & Dalton. As of 2021Q4, Lipe & Dalton owns 110 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,325 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,356 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 140,203 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 24,985 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 19,710 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 4,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Douglas Elliman Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $12.13, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 123,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $273.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $441.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $77.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 72.02%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 64,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 47.85%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $613.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $198.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 85.60%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $103.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 34.55%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 875.00%. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $208.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 39 shares as of 2021-12-31.