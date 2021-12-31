FNY Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Byrna Technologies Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, , BP PLC

- New Purchases: TMX, BABA, PTON, HOOD, BRPM, TMUS, DKNG, PYPL, ATVI, TREE, PENN, DIS, QRTEP.PFD, GPN, V, TWTR, PINS, GDDY, CRWD, GRAB, BENE, LMACA, SBEA, MPVDF, UPST, BYND, LYFT, ATC, LHAA, MRVL, BIIB, SLDP, MTCH, EQNR, TWOA, BRG, AFTPY, SV, DGNU, CTXS, DMLRY, JWSM, CHPT, CHPT, BSGA, XOM, ORCL, SGH, DBA, HMY, XP, BKKT, QDEL, RACE, DOLE, DMYS, MTRX, PBCT, HSBC, VOD, GRWG, NAAC, CERN, GSKY, BMAQ, GMAB, OEPW, TCVA, TWNT, GSS, MHLD, SCLE, DIDI, MVST, CF, ACB, RBLX, PPGH, BMAQU, BCSAU, CRSP, VCXA, CORN, FXI, EURN, XERS, ATAI, KD, AZUL, PL, RRD, PTIX, DLCA, SNII, COPX, WEAT, KR, MBII, FRSX, GRTS, GCAC, BITF, SOFI, SOFI, MPAC, NAUT, AEHR, ARNA, DHC, VCRA, TNDM, OMIC, CLSN, MIC, CMCT, TRUP, DBVT, PSFE, ORGN, INTEU, HCP, URNM, SAM, EVC, SEAC, TCI, UAA, UL, IGC, FMCKM.PFD, IOVA, LZ, CGC, RUN, ATUS, NFE, SLHG, VRM, LMND, GOCO, BEPC, CVAC, AI, SKLZ, RMO, IINN, INVZ, NACQF, NACQF, FTVI, BIRD, VAXX, BITO, EWZ, PSIL, USO, ATI, AMZN, CX, BVN, ESS, FRO, INTC, MSFT, PLUG, O, TEVA, UCBI, VZ, CET, GSAT, PBR.A.PFD, DQ, RVNC, GOOG, WB, NNDM, Z, LSXMK, YUMC, SE, IQ, PDD, XIACY, NIO, PAE, ONEM, CSPR, ROOT, CERE, TPGY, OSCR, RCLF, PRPC, CVII, EJFA, HERA, IACC, GGPI, UWMC, UWMC, HUMA, BKSY, FRSH, FRSH, OLPX, HPLTU, IONQ, DMYS.U, SDIG, KIND, SG, MNTN.U, CDRO, NU, SLV,
- Added Positions: BYRN, PSTH, VMW, OPEN, IVAN, GRUB, TDOC, JD, DOCU, KWEB, T, FTCV, COIN, IPOD, VIAC, IPOF, KVSA, DM, DDD, ENIC, CMPS, RBAC, FST, OTLY, SEED, TLRY, TLRY, IS, VXX, BLSA, HMLPPA.PFD, DLTR, HL, CANO, VVPR, STNE, APSG, GLRE, DCRN, HNP, TOST, CYBN, ALTU, C, LEN.B, BOIL, MGI, FWAC, GMII, SVFA, PSAG, KAHC, IPW, HERAU, CLOV, VPCB, RCRT, AMRN, ISUN, CWEN.A, GNLN, CRKN, LBTYA, AVPT, MSM, PAYO, CMAX, NG, MQ, NUAN, GEF.B, PROC, FCEL, SPCB, ZG, FCX, INMB, ACII.U, CONX, HZON, BTNB, ENPC, EQD, CRHC, MOTV, AAC.U, VNE, GLAQ, CCV, CFIV, PRPB, FOX, KAHC.U, AAQC.U, BOAC,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, HCIC, TINV, ZWS, NOK, ZNTE, AZN, LOGI, INFO, BBL, TAK, JXN, SSL, IBM, NVS, LFTR, DELL, BMY, XLNX, CNHI, BTWN, DNAD, SAP, DYNS, DNAA, ALC, DNAC, ASML, SNN, DNAB, IFRX, STM, SAFM, ISAA, JWSM.U, VAQC, DNA, AGCB, SVFC, HEI, VIST, MU, MIR, AMSC, AIRG, HYZN, SCPL, NAACU, SSO, SVXY, GOLD, IMPUY, VNCE, MAPS, SVFB, TWND, FSR, CND, SMG, WTW, DHF, CRGE, HYRE, XPDI, GDX, FLDM, AGRI, NSTB, VBIV, SFTBY, HEAR, HMLP, ADAP, VRS, TME, CLGN, CLGN, GBTC, YANG, AEM, PPC, RUSHB, CENTA, FNMFN.PFD, FWONA, NGENF, ETWO, SEAH, DUNEU, LCID, DOMA, ADI, LVS, DISCK, XXII, UA, CHNG, SCVX, IMPX, POWRU, FCAX.U, MUDS, MUDS, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, HCCC,
- Sold Out: ARD, BP, CRM, NFLX, BILI, LYG, ABB, DEO, STLA, ERIC, GFI, IP, RMD, MT, DCRC, NVDA, ITUB, DMYQ, TDC, FIVN, HCAQ, CLDR, BEEM, KRE, VICI, FSD, EA, U, DYAI, BHP, GRFS, GRIN, KVSB, ADF, BA, PSLV, VST, PFSW, KDP, OKTA, CDNA, AAL, LIN, TM, CSOD, FEZ, HIE, WSC, MFGP, HIPO, EFA, EVRI, AGC, OEPWU, FORE, MACQ, ARYE, HZAC, ARYD, MPACU, MPACU, HIO, RVT, SCD, PHD, BDRBF, PLAY, KIO, HPE, BRPMU, ME, NEM, RYAAY, YORW, NHS, EAD, TRIL, XOS, LFC, VALE, FRA, CIT, BGH, COTY, GOGO, EGDW, GGZ, SNAP, DDOG, ENVX, LICY, BBBY, RDS.A, RMT, JPS, JQC, JRO, ISD, GHY, HGLB, IACB, SNP, SONY, HPS, JRS, HYT, PKO, OXLC, BGB, DSL, IVH, REKR, NRGX, UBER, DLY, ASGI, VIH, DLCAU, GCACU, LEGO, ENSC, SLVM, EWJ, INDA, VGK, UTHR, VVR, BIF, SPE, HYB, JPC, LGI, EFT, NFJ, BOE, BTZ, AWP, FGB, FTI, AFT, BGX, AIF, GER, SDHY, ABNB, PDO, AFCG, AN, CSWC, ETN, JCI, PRGS, STLD, TPX, TRMB, CUBE, DSU, AWF, PEO, PFL, FCT, BGR, NIE, EDD, VTA, SRV, NTG, EMO, FIF, JRI, DFP, ARDC, SEAS, IQV, DOOO, REXR, PLXP, TSLX, JGH, TEAM, ATH, ARVN, MRNA, BSTZ, ORCC, AIO, NCNO, ALXO, IMPL, ARCC, HSBI, SWN, CDOR, RIG, TEI, NSL, VLT, ECF, FAX, ASG, GCV, MYI, MSD, RQI, FFC, NAC, PHK, EMD, JTA, IGR, JFR, KYN, HTGC, AOD, SAR, PNNT, MAIN, ORMP, OCSL, SLRC, GBDC, CEM, HYI, KMF, MOS, BCTX, CTR, AMBA, PCI, NML, PGZ, XLRN, ECC, BST, GSBD, CCD, FDEU, PAVM, BTU, XFLT, HFRO, CHPM, CCAP, DYFN, NDMO, AFRM, PIPP, VOSO, NLCP, CWAN, ARBK, ETHE, EWQ, EWT, AINV, AAPL, LUV, ELYS, PAI, PCF, HQL, BRW, GIM, PHT, NCV, NAD, NEA, AVK, FLC, NCZ, NRO, BDJ, SEVN, BBDC, CHW, JTD, GAIN, VFF, EDSA, BCX, CLSK, NMFC, JSD, FDUS, PFLT, DBL, SMM, TCPC, SZC, SCM, MRIN, TPVG, THQ, OGI, CGBD, UGRO, NMCO, CPZ, MDIA, GDYN, MLAC, GDLC, HYLN, BOWX, BSN, ENFAU, QSI, GRVI, DATS, SRAD, ONON, HLTH, KRBN, DVCR, ACH, AVB, CUK, NNN, GME, GSHHY, NSTM, MATW, NM, PBR, SIRI, TSI, FMO, MA, CRKR, SC, CRYBF, CBH, JEMD, NAKD, RSF, MDLA, MNMD, GNRS, MLACU, CPSR, IMPX.U, LOKB.U, ARBKF, LOKB, MRAC, KURIU, GIGGU, SVOK, MACQU, SWBK, THMA, TPGS, RTPY, CMLT, IVV, SDS,
These are the top 5 holdings of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC
- Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX) - 456,216 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 81,150 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 40,456 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.24%
- Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) - 525,231 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 609.77%
- Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 331,381 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.35%
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.19%. The holding were 456,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 81,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 130,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 150,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (BRPM)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 263,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $109.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Byrna Technologies Inc by 609.77%. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $16.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 525,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 183.35%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 331,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in VMware Inc by 391.23%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $128.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 2542.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 132,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (IVAN)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp by 79400.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 159,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV by 14154300.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 141,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (ARD)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.12 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $24.44.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62.Sold Out: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The sale prices were between $2.3 and $2.76, with an estimated average price of $2.55.
