Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc Buys argenx SE, Apple Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Essent Group

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys argenx SE, Apple Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Walmart Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Essent Group, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc owns 53 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 55,892 shares, 25.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 67,680 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 12,712 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 23,378 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 14,103 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in argenx SE. The purchase prices were between $272.01 and $353.03, with an estimated average price of $304.48. The stock is now traded at around $280.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.07.