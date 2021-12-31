Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc Buys argenx SE, Apple Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Essent Group

- New Purchases: ARGX, AAPL, BAM, WMT,
- Added Positions: CG, PWR, UPS,
- Reduced Positions: BXMT, ESNT, WWD, PYPL, TJX, AMZN, TYL, ODFL, COST, EPD, BX, LOW, GM, TRTN, XBI, ANTM, ROP, LNG, SCHW, ECL, UBER, PGF,
- Sold Out: VTIP, PCI, FAX,
For the details of GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrison+bradford+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 55,892 shares, 25.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 67,680 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 12,712 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 23,378 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 14,103 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in argenx SE. The purchase prices were between $272.01 and $353.03, with an estimated average price of $304.48. The stock is now traded at around $280.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX)
Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:
1. GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying