FDx Advisors, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF, Mastercard Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

- New Purchases: CFO, DIAL, FIXD, XT, XLP, COWN, XSOE, EMQQ, NICE, BBJP, SCHD, WMS, DIA, DBAW, STZ, VT, ESI, SPY, VEA, FIVN, AVUS, WRBY, MIR, CQQQ, BIGC, BRP, DSI, VRT, EDIV, BOX, ALTR, SMMD, XLRE, XLB, VXUS, VIG, VHT, VEU, USFR, ULST, SPSB, EZU, RPAR, RGI, KOMP, JNK, JEPI, IWO, ITB, ICF, FV, HPQ, ATH, NTRS, NOK, VTRS, MRVL, LYV, LH, KNX, KEY, HUM, NUS, EQR, DPZ, DLTR, DXCM, LIVN, CSX, B, BP, ACGL, AME, H, MGP, APPF, AMX, MBUU, VCYT, SEAS, SUPN, VAC, FN, ODFL, ACM, TMUS, OC, EBAY, MTN, TTEK, DORM, PBH, PKX, RL, BCS,
- Added Positions: AMZN, MA, VOO, WRB, MGK, GOOG, IWM, MSFT, DOCU, ABT, ISRG, CRM, VLUE, ACN, GOOGL, ADBE, ADSK, UNH, V, ZTS, IHDG, IWF, JPST, NFLX, IT, NVDA, SBUX, NOW, MDT, QQQ, VV, ALGN, BA, PG, UNP, UPS, ABNB, IVV, SCHF, CSCO, ILMN, ORCL, DIS, MSCI, PYPL, ARKK, ICSH, VUG, CMCSA, JPM, JNJ, MDLZ, MCD, NKE, APTV, MMM, APD, DE, EXPD, MNST, MRK, NVS, O, REGN, VRTX, BX, PM, AVGO, SHOP, IEFA, TLT, ADI, BCE, BAC, CVX, CI, C, DD, DUK, XOM, NEE, FDS, PEAK, INTC, IFF, KMB, MS, MSI, LIN, SEIC, SLB, TGT, TECH, RTX, WBA, WFC, YUM, DG, WDAY, ABBV, BND, EFA, IEMG, IWD, IWP, VO, VYMI, CB, AMN, ASML, T, AAP, MO, AXP, AMT, AMAT, AZO, ADP, TFC, BLL, BAX, BDX, CVS, CDNS, CP, CRL, SCHW, CL, CAG, DEO, DRE, LLY, EXPO, GD, GPC, WELL, MTCH, TT, JBHT, JCI, KLAC, MMC, SPGI, NOC, NVO, DGX, TRV, TJX, TSM, TXN, TMO, USB, UL, WMT, WEC, CMG, AER, TEL, EPAM, FOXF, VEEV, GLOB, TRUP, WING, SITE, TWLO, MEDP, SNAP, VICI, DAVA, DOW, ZM, CRWD, BMBL, ESGE, IQLT, KXI, PRF, VOE, VTV, VWO, ALE, NSP, AEIS, AFL, AIN, ALB, Y, LNT, AIG, AON, ATR, ADM, AZPN, AVB, AVY, BOH, BK, BRK.B, BWA, BSX, EPAY, CRH, CAMP, CSL, CRI, CASY, CE, CHE, CME, CLX, CTSH, CNS, COP, COO, CPRT, COST, DAR, DECK, DLR, DLB, DOV, EOG, EIX, ENB, ETR, EFX, ERIC, EL, EEFT, EXAS, FICO, PACW, FCX, GE, HSC, HAS, HEI, HELE, HLF, HSY, HXL, HUBB, HBAN, HURN, ING, ITRI, JLL, KR, LII, LAD, MTB, MKL, MAR, MATW, MMSI, MET, MU, MIDD, MNRO, MCO, NCR, NDAQ, NYT, NWL, NDSN, NUVA, OMCL, OMC, PKG, BKNG, PGR, PWR, RRX, ROST, RGLD, SBAC, POOL, STM, SNY, SMG, SHW, STT, SYK, TROW, TDY, TER, TRI, THO, GL, ACIW, VZ, WAB, WSO, ANTM, WTW, WWW, WWE, XEL, ZBRA, SMFG, TDG, POR, FSLR, IPGP, AIMC, BR, IBKR, INFN, DFS, LULU, AWK, AGI, FERG, KDP, SLRC, FTNT, GNRC, ST, SSNC, FAF, CBOE, HPP, BWXT, GMAB, GM, LPLA, BKU, HCA, HZNP, UI, ACHC, QLYS, ICLR, VOYA, CDW, BURL, ALLE, KN, PCTY, CTLT, AXTA, LBRDK, SEDG, ETSY, HLI, LSXMK, CRSP, YUMC, NEX, JBGS, BKR, ROKU, CARG, GSHD, ESTC, YETI, FOXA, LYFT, UBER, RVLV, AMCR, IAA, TXG, NVST, CRNC, PGNY, DCT, U, BSY, OLO, COIN, PATH, GXO, HOOD, DVY, DWX, EFG, EMLP, ESGU, FALN, FTGC, FTSL, GEM, GOVT, HDAW, IJH, IJS, IUSB, IWS, LQD, NEAR, PHO, SCHA, SCHX, SPHB, TPYP, VB, VBK, VGT, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: FB, IAU, MBB, VBR, AMGN, IJR, VNQ, EFV, AGG, IGSB, IDEV, MELI, IGIB, HYLB, AAPL, IEF, IWN, SCHP, SRLN, VCSH, HDB, LMT, LOPE, TSLA, EEMA, SCZ, ECL, EW, HON, MCHP, PNC, PEGA, ZBH, TWOU, OLLI, CERT, EMB, IDV, IPAC, IWR, PSK, VTIP, XLK, AMD, ALL, AMED, AMP, ANSS, AZN, BHP, ITUB, SAN, BIIB, BMY, CTRA, CM, FIS, CINF, CTXS, CSGP, KO, VALE, CFR, CMI, EWBC, ESS, EXPE, FITB, LHX, IBM, LEN, MLM, MAS, MCK, NBIX, PEP, PFE, PHG, RPM, RBA, ROL, SAP, STX, SONY, SUI, TSN, WAT, ENSG, TFII, NXPI, XYL, PSX, FIVE, PAYC, BABA, GDDY, KRNT, ALRM, TEAM, BL, SE, AVLR, ALC, CTVA, EWI, GUNR, GVI, MXI, OEF, QUAL, SMH, SPYD, TIP, VCIT, VSS, XLF, XLV, AOS, ABB, PLD, AKAM, AEP, ABC, APH, IVZ, NLY, BBVA, AZTA, CNI, COF, CAT, LUMN, CHKP, CHD, CIEN, CTAS, CGNX, CBSH, ABEV, WOLF, DHI, DHR, DIOD, DISCA, D, DY, EA, ENTG, EQIX, ELS, FAST, FDX, FISV, FLR, FMX, F, BEN, GIS, GILD, EHC, IBN, INFO, IEX, IDXX, MGM, MGA, MKC, MTD, MUFG, MOH, MPWR, NGG, NATI, NEOG, NTES, NSC, NUE, ORLY, ASGN, TLK, PPG, PPL, PPBI, PXD, PAA, PEG, RJF, RELX, RF, RMD, RIO, ROG, SIVB, SBNY, SPG, SO, STE, TTWO, TU, TTE, TM, TSCO, UBS, VOD, VMC, GWW, WM, WST, WDC, WSM, HEI.A, ET, RDS.B, LBTYK, KBR, ULTA, IRDM, BUD, KRA, CHTR, BAH, FRC, KMI, TROX, HII, YNDX, MPC, GWRE, MTSI, SPLK, PANW, PNR, NBHC, FANG, CNHI, TWTR, GLPI, ANET, SYF, CFG, HUBS, KEYS, SYNH, STOR, WK, QRVO, NVTA, TDOC, RACE, WSC, SQ, BGNE, HCM, FND, KIDS, SPOT, NVT, ELAN, GH, PD, AVTR, IAC, DKNG, PLTR, TSP, CMBS, EEM, ESEB, HDEF, HYEM, HYG, IXG, IXN, IYT, JHMM, JMST, MCHI, MMIN, RYT, SDY, SHY, SHYG, TLH, VGK, VOT, VTEB, XLE, XLI, XLY,
- Sold Out: XLC, XTN, EWP, RCD, BLV, HCSG, ILF, Z, GRUB, OSH, SNOW, ONTF, PRLB, APO, LYB, VMEO, FVRR, PRO, STNE, IGE, PUK, KWEB, GNTX, BAR, ARKG, EWN, IGBH, INDA, IVLU, KCE, LSPD, QQQJ, URA, CNQ, SNN, ABG, CERN, XRAY, FMS, GSK, HMC, IONS, LHCG, RRC, RDS.A, EDIT, SSYS, VTR, WU, DAL, SPSC, MPLX, CONE, MNDT, CHRS, TISI, DNOW,
For the details of FDx Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fdx+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FDx Advisors, Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,358 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.68%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 398,943 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,539 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 289,509 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.26%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 643,709 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.86 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $74.95. The stock is now traded at around $73.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 278,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL)
FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.96 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 770,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 243,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 118,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 74,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cowen Inc (COWN)
FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 128,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3023.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 42,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 32.01%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $392.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 207,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 58.46%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $416.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 81,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)
FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in WR Berkley Corp by 829.31%. The purchase prices were between $73.97 and $84.5, with an estimated average price of $79.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 169,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 684.71%. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $240.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 48,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.40%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 78,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD)
FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $160.2, with an estimated average price of $153.3.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)
FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The sale prices were between $24.71 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $26.51.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)
FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The sale prices were between $87.28 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $92.34.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.6 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $102.72.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3.
