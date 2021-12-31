FDx Advisors, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF, Mastercard Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

Sacramento, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF, Mastercard Inc, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FDx Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, FDx Advisors, Inc. owns 843 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FDx Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fdx+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,358 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 398,943 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,539 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 289,509 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.26% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 643,709 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.86 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $74.95. The stock is now traded at around $73.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 278,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.96 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 770,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 243,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 118,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 74,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 128,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3023.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 42,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 32.01%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $392.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 207,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 58.46%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $416.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 81,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in WR Berkley Corp by 829.31%. The purchase prices were between $73.97 and $84.5, with an estimated average price of $79.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 169,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 684.71%. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $240.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 48,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.40%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 78,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $160.2, with an estimated average price of $153.3.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The sale prices were between $24.71 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $26.51.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The sale prices were between $87.28 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $92.34.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.6 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $102.72.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3.