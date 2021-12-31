Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells eBay Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Troy Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Troy Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Troy Asset Management Ltd owns 33 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Troy Asset Management Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,603,031 shares, 16.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 280,435 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 3,063,617 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.69%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,469,676 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  5. American Express Co (AXP) - 2,336,296 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
Added: Visa Inc (V)

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $232.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 3,063,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $392.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 161,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.



