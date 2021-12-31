Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells eBay Inc

- Added Positions: V, MA, GOOGL, FNV, BDX, FB, CL, CME, ADP, INTU, JNJ, PEP, CSCO, KO, FAST, CLX, MCD, WU, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, EBAY,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,603,031 shares, 16.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 280,435 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
- Visa Inc (V) - 3,063,617 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.69%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,469,676 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 2,336,296 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $232.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 3,063,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $392.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 161,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.
