Keeley Teton Comments on Olin

Olin Corporation ( OLN , Financial ) produces chemicals and has a leading position in the important chlorine andcaustic soda markets. It has smaller businesses in epoxy resins and small caliber ammunition. Olin’s earnings continued to benefit from higher prices for most of its chemical products as it was able to convert an increased amount of index-based contracts with customers to more negotiated prices. During its third quarter results earnings call, Olin allayed concerns about rising natural gas prices (a key input to chlorine and caustic soda manufacturing) as it said higher natural gas prices overseas will help keep imports out of Olin’s markets. Subsequent to reporting third quarter results, Olin announced a $1 billion share repurchase authorization which could reduce sharecount (and boost EPS) by about 10%.

