Keeley Teton Comments on Jabil

Jabil Inc. ( JBL , Financial ) is one of the largest contract manufacturers in the world with 260,000 employees inmore than 100 facilities in 30 countries. It manufactures a wide variety of electronic and non-electronic products for customers in many industries. Jabil has performed well over the last year as it has been largely able to meet strong customer demand despite component shortages and work disruption due to the COVID pandemic. The September quarter continued this trend as it reported better than expected earnings and provided fiscal 2022 (ends September) guidance that was ahead of Wall Street expectations. Jabil has historically been a cheap stock (and it still is), but its ability to deliver in a challenging environment has allowed it to become a little less cheap.

