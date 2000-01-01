Keeley Teton Comments on Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS, Financial) is one of the leading manufacturers of plumbing products,cabinets, and doors & security used in repair and remodel (R&R) and new home construction. Fortune Brands continues to post solid results with revenue growth of 20% this quarter driven by its Plumbing segment, which posted a 26% increase in sales during the quarter. Management continues to navigate the inflationary environment well as the company aggressively implemented price increases to o set higher costs. The near-term outlook remains favorable as management raised full year sales guidance on a continuation of the strength in both the R&R and new construction markets.
From Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund fourth-quarter 2021 commentary.