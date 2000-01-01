Keeley Teton Comments on Encompass Health

Encompass Health ( EHC , Financial ) owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and provides homehealth and hospice services. Encompass lagged in the fourth quarter due to weaker patient volumes from the surge in COVID-19 cases in August, along with wage inflation and sta ng challenges. The weakness was especially pronounced in the home health and hospice business which prompted management to lower revenue and profit guidance for the full year. In the fourth quarter, Encompass also announced plans to split the company into two, although the precise structure of the separation has not yet been announced. While this news should have pleased the investment community, the long delays in arriving at the announcement and the still-undetermined form of the separation likely constrained investor enthusiasm for the announcement.

