Renaissance Capital LLC Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Coupang Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Farfetch, Guardant Health Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Coupang Inc, AppLovin Corp, Robinhood Markets Inc, sells Moderna Inc, Farfetch, Guardant Health Inc, Elastic NV, Anaplan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renaissance Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Renaissance Capital LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $390 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 658,656 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.91% Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 81,119 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.54% Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 101,612 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.72% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 80,390 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.91% Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 88,774 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3%

Renaissance Capital LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 58,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Capital LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 117,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Capital LLC initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $60.5, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $40.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 56,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Capital LLC initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.04 and $142, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Capital LLC initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Capital LLC initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Capital LLC added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 489.79%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 69,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Capital LLC added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 304.53%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $21.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 234,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Capital LLC added to a holding in AppLovin Corp by 427.05%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $67.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 63,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Capital LLC added to a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc by 988.99%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 287,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Capital LLC added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 726.76%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 109,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Capital LLC added to a holding in Procore Technologies Inc by 420.99%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $65.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Renaissance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Renaissance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.

Renaissance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73.

Renaissance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Renaissance Capital LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.