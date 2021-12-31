Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Renaissance Capital LLC Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Coupang Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Farfetch, Guardant Health Inc

insider
Investment company Renaissance Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Coupang Inc, AppLovin Corp, Robinhood Markets Inc, sells Moderna Inc, Farfetch, Guardant Health Inc, Elastic NV, Anaplan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renaissance Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Renaissance Capital LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $390 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Renaissance Capital LLC
  1. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 658,656 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.91%
  2. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 81,119 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.54%
  3. Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 101,612 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.72%
  4. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 80,390 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.91%
  5. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 88,774 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3%
New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Renaissance Capital LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 58,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)

Renaissance Capital LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 117,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)

Renaissance Capital LLC initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $60.5, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $40.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 56,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

Renaissance Capital LLC initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.04 and $142, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

Renaissance Capital LLC initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS)

Renaissance Capital LLC initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Renaissance Capital LLC added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 489.79%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 69,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Renaissance Capital LLC added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 304.53%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $21.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 234,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AppLovin Corp (APP)

Renaissance Capital LLC added to a holding in AppLovin Corp by 427.05%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $67.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 63,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Renaissance Capital LLC added to a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc by 988.99%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 287,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Renaissance Capital LLC added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 726.76%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 109,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

Renaissance Capital LLC added to a holding in Procore Technologies Inc by 420.99%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $65.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Renaissance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Renaissance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Renaissance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.

Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Renaissance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Renaissance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Renaissance Capital LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.



