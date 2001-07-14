INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (“Shattuck” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STTK) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or about October 9, 2021, Shattuck conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 13.7 million shares at $17.00 per share.

On November 9, 2021, Shattuck announced that it had terminated its Collaboration Agreement with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Takeda”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. The Company issued a press release stating that “Shattuck and Takeda mutually agreed” to the termination and that “the Company will not make any payments to or receive any future milestone or royalty payments from Takeda.”

On this news, Shattuck’s stock fell $5.45, or 28%, to close at $13.59 per share on November 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors. On January 28, 2022, the Company’s share price closed at $6.13 per share, less than half of its original IPO price.

If you purchased Shattuck securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

