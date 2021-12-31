WealthPLAN Partners, LLC Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil, Sells Target Corp, Main Sector Rotation ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

- New Purchases: CSB, VB, AMAX, RFEU, CION, SCHZ, PECO, IJUL, FXZ, BLL, CRUZ, AN, RZG, IVT, HDV, IWP, IRT, USA, ALL, RIVN, CHPT, CHPT, RHRX, SCHV, GS, SHCR, UWMC, UWMC,
- Added Positions: RTX, BUFR, AGOX, PII, SRLN, SCHP, COWZ, QPX, APD, IVOL, BKE, DGRO, VBK, MSM, MDT, O, BKH, CVX, GGG, JNJ, SWK, SYY, IEMG, INFL, ABT, AMZN, BRK.B, CHRW, CASY, CFR, DEO, GPC, LOW, PEP, PFE, TXN, EMLP, FEM, SPAB, SPLG, VTI, MO, ARCC, CCL, LPX, NUE, WPC, MA, FB, PHDG, SCHF, VOO, ADBE, ADM, STZ, COST, DHR, SPGI, ROP, SONO, CIBR, CSM, IVE, IWN, RSP, SCHD, SPY, AZPN, ADSK, CSCO, LLY, F, HPQ, NVDA, NVR, SHW, LUV, VZ, DAL, V, GM, SPOT, IGSB, DGRW, EFV, ESGU, FTSM, GOVT, IWM, IWO, PJAN, VUG, XLF, MMM, T, BP, BA, BMY, COP, DE, DD, HON, MKL, MRK, SEEL, ORCL, PENN, SO, TMO, UPS, CHI, NOW, SHOP, SQ, DNL, EYLD, FPX, GDX, GLD, HYLB, ICVT, IDV, IEFA, IJH, IUSB, IUSG, JPHY, MDY, PAUG, PBND, PBP, PCEF, PSMM, QYLD, REGL, RPV, SCHA, SCHG, SLYV, SPDW, SPEM, SPTM, SPYG, SPYV, TLH, USIG, VTV, VYM, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: SECT, MINT, ISRG, PGX, QQQ, IVW, MCD, RODM, ADP, XBI, XSOE, EJUL, VWO, PNC, PJUL, OUSA, GBIL, FVD, XLK, MOAT, CMA, AGG, IBB, EFG, XLV, XOM, DFEB, VLUE, VO, FEX, FALN, CAT, BSEP, EMR, VTWO, MUB, BRSP, USMV, DVY, HYG, VTIP, VCSH, IJR, VOE, ISTB, ITOT, IWS, IXG, SCHX, IYW, SPYD, LQD, MBB, VEA, USHY, MNA, FISV, BX, YUM, WMT, UNH, CRM, QCOM, NEM, IBM, HRL, PM, FDX, NEE, DUK, CMCSA, KO, CINF, LUMN, ALB, BIV, EMB, EJAN, AMD, DNOV, DJUL, DIAL, DIA, BSV, FOCT, AOA, ONL, SQFT, PYPL, BABA, ABBV, AVGO, IVR,
- Sold Out: TGT, AXON, BXC, MT, SCHJ, TSN, BYND, ARKK, RCL, LULU, MSCI, ZTS, VTEB, SJNK, NXTG, RDS.A, LIN, JCI,
These are the top 5 holdings of WealthPLAN Partners, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 609,640 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 219,223 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 122,747 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 671,224 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
- Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,329,500 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 54,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $210.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (AMAX)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $9.28 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $9.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 187,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE3 (RFEU)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE3. The purchase prices were between $72.12 and $78.24, with an estimated average price of $75.93. The stock is now traded at around $73.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CION Invt Corp (CION)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in CION Invt Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 96,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $32.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 1901.27%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 69,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,360,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Polaris Inc (PII)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $115.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 92,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 219,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 111.67%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 48,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $47.4, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 138,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.Sold Out: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The sale prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.Sold Out: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.34 and $50.95, with an estimated average price of $50.6.Sold Out: BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.76 and $95.76, with an estimated average price of $68.39.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36.Reduced: Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 91.86%. The sale prices were between $40.65 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. WealthPLAN Partners, LLC still held 21,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 61.07%. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. WealthPLAN Partners, LLC still held 15,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 64.11%. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $286.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. WealthPLAN Partners, LLC still held 9,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 20.16%. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $365.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. WealthPLAN Partners, LLC still held 14,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 69.08%. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $94.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. WealthPLAN Partners, LLC still held 3,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July (EJUL)
WealthPLAN Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July by 75.27%. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $25.78. The stock is now traded at around $25.776400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. WealthPLAN Partners, LLC still held 7,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.
