Insight 2811, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

New Purchases: AMLP, MSFT, PTLO, IXC, GOOGL, IAU, DHR, MCK, SBUX, SPTI,

AMLP, MSFT, PTLO, IXC, GOOGL, IAU, DHR, MCK, SBUX, SPTI, Added Positions: VGSH, TLT, AAPL, TGT, BIL, GOOG, CSCO, JPM, BRK.B, LQD, AWK, INTC, SCO, PG, SCHB, MS, JNJ, CVS, VZ, PFF, WTRG, MBB, WPC, SH, BA, MRK,

VGSH, TLT, AAPL, TGT, BIL, GOOG, CSCO, JPM, BRK.B, LQD, AWK, INTC, SCO, PG, SCHB, MS, JNJ, CVS, VZ, PFF, WTRG, MBB, WPC, SH, BA, MRK, Reduced Positions: SCHR, IWF, IWP, IWD, JPST, FBHS, IWO, IWN, IWS, EQR, IYR, VPU, SPLG, SPIB, SCHF, FB, RGA, PFE, ORCL, NOK, RDS.A,

SCHR, IWF, IWP, IWD, JPST, FBHS, IWO, IWN, IWS, EQR, IYR, VPU, SPLG, SPIB, SCHF, FB, RGA, PFE, ORCL, NOK, RDS.A, Sold Out: VGIT, XLU, QLD, NUE, DBO,

Troy, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight 2811, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Insight 2811, Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 587,683 shares, 28.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 735,809 shares, 25.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7116.64% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 31,455 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.19% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 51,890 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 73,525 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58%

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Portillos Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.12. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.25 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $27.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2752.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 7116.64%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.05%. The holding were 735,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.93%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 46.12%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in Target Corp by 82.03%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2757.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 55.42%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $151.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56.

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The sale prices were between $70.69 and $92.38, with an estimated average price of $84.6.

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69.

Insight 2811, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $12.05 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $14.09.