Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Chewy Inc, Kirby Corp, Huntsman Corp, Sells Dover Motorsports Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, Box Inc

New Purchases: CHWY, HUN, PTON, HHS, MANU, CP, LLY, ARCH, AGS, CFG, LYB, PTMN, URBN, HIBB, PAR, PLBY, VMI, FNWD, MTRX, WHLRD.PFD, AOUT, DRAYU, AVGO, SU, PFE, EPD, BRPM, BBBY, EVGN, PBHC, DSKE, WHF, NMTC, TUP, JBLU, BSGM, RVSB, IMMX, ASM, CZOO,

CHWY, HUN, PTON, HHS, MANU, CP, LLY, ARCH, AGS, CFG, LYB, PTMN, URBN, HIBB, PAR, PLBY, VMI, FNWD, MTRX, WHLRD.PFD, AOUT, DRAYU, AVGO, SU, PFE, EPD, BRPM, BBBY, EVGN, PBHC, DSKE, WHF, NMTC, TUP, JBLU, BSGM, RVSB, IMMX, ASM, CZOO, Added Positions: KEX, SPYX, RDI, SFIX, TDS, MU, INSE, EAF, CHTR, DIS, NFLX, ACTG, PYPL, BOTJ, TEVA, T, KINS, WHLR, PPTA, SPOT, MSFT, HON, SBUX, SCHD, FRBK, USAP, TZOO, BW, PLXP, ECOR, XLF, FDP, AHH, GEO, VOE, VNQ, CLF, WWR, CSCO, TUEM, DIVO, VBK, QMCO, CRM, ARDX, SUP, QQQ, IJJ, EFA, TDW, HD, NRZ,

KEX, SPYX, RDI, SFIX, TDS, MU, INSE, EAF, CHTR, DIS, NFLX, ACTG, PYPL, BOTJ, TEVA, T, KINS, WHLR, PPTA, SPOT, MSFT, HON, SBUX, SCHD, FRBK, USAP, TZOO, BW, PLXP, ECOR, XLF, FDP, AHH, GEO, VOE, VNQ, CLF, WWR, CSCO, TUEM, DIVO, VBK, QMCO, CRM, ARDX, SUP, QQQ, IJJ, EFA, TDW, HD, NRZ, Reduced Positions: CMP, DISH, NEM, FWONA, PRIM, SMSI, GFED, NDLS, LXU, MSGE, GLD, AAPL, DPZ, HBNC, CVLY, TPL, LESL, HBAN, CHDN, AMTBB, IMBI, GOOGL, LEN.B, TSQ, BRG, AEO, BMY, SII, CVS, SCHE, SCHX, CIO, VZ, UPS, AFI,

CMP, DISH, NEM, FWONA, PRIM, SMSI, GFED, NDLS, LXU, MSGE, GLD, AAPL, DPZ, HBNC, CVLY, TPL, LESL, HBAN, CHDN, AMTBB, IMBI, GOOGL, LEN.B, TSQ, BRG, AEO, BMY, SII, CVS, SCHE, SCHX, CIO, VZ, UPS, AFI, Sold Out: DVD, BOX, FANG, CAT, KSU, SATS, VIAC, RICK, ISOS, RIVE, FNWB, WYNN, UMPQ, STZ, XOM, EGBN, TLYS, AMPY, FNHC,

Saint Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chewy Inc, Kirby Corp, Huntsman Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, sells Dover Motorsports Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, Box Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eidelman Virant Capital. As of 2021Q4, Eidelman Virant Capital owns 201 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eidelman Virant Capital's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eidelman+virant+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,935 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,862 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,247 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 179,650 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 64,154 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.43%

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 66,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 60,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Harte-Hanks Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.95 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $7.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 216,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Manchester United PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.92 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $15.66. The stock is now traded at around $13.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 112,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Kirby Corp by 1259.77%. The purchase prices were between $48.91 and $59.75, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 58,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 132.96%. The purchase prices were between $105.64 and $118.33, with an estimated average price of $113.44. The stock is now traded at around $111.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 7,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Reading International Inc by 111.47%. The purchase prices were between $3.9 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.65. The stock is now traded at around $4.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 885,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 130.40%. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 134,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $11.42 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Acacia Research Corp by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $6.27, with an estimated average price of $5.37. The stock is now traded at around $4.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Dover Motorsports Inc. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $3.62, with an estimated average price of $3.05.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $23.41 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.77.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $23.08 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $26.49.