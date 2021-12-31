Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Chewy Inc, Kirby Corp, Huntsman Corp, Sells Dover Motorsports Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, Box Inc

Saint Louis, MO, based Investment company Eidelman Virant Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Chewy Inc, Kirby Corp, Huntsman Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, sells Dover Motorsports Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, Box Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eidelman Virant Capital. As of 2021Q4, Eidelman Virant Capital owns 201 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Eidelman Virant Capital
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,935 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,862 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,247 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  4. Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 179,650 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  5. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 64,154 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.43%
New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 66,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Huntsman Corp (HUN)

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 60,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Harte-Hanks Inc (HHS)

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Harte-Hanks Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.95 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $7.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 216,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Manchester United PLC (MANU)

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Manchester United PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.92 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $15.66. The stock is now traded at around $13.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 112,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kirby Corp (KEX)

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Kirby Corp by 1259.77%. The purchase prices were between $48.91 and $59.75, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 58,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 132.96%. The purchase prices were between $105.64 and $118.33, with an estimated average price of $113.44. The stock is now traded at around $111.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 7,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Reading International Inc (RDI)

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Reading International Inc by 111.47%. The purchase prices were between $3.9 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.65. The stock is now traded at around $4.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 885,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 130.40%. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 134,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $11.42 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Acacia Research Corp (ACTG)

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Acacia Research Corp by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $6.27, with an estimated average price of $5.37. The stock is now traded at around $4.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Dover Motorsports Inc (DVD)

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Dover Motorsports Inc. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $3.62, with an estimated average price of $3.05.

Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $23.41 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.77.

Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: EchoStar Corp (SATS)

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $23.08 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $26.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Eidelman Virant Capital. Also check out:

