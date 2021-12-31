Fleming James B Jr Buys NextNav Inc, LiveOne Inc

For the details of FLEMING JAMES B JR's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fleming+james+b+jr/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FLEMING JAMES B JR
- NextNav Inc (NN) - 9,714,408 shares, 97.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- LiveOne Inc (LVO) - 1,836,382 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
Fleming James B Jr initiated holding in NextNav Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 97.31%. The holding were 9,714,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LiveOne Inc (LVO)
Fleming James B Jr initiated holding in LiveOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.18 and $3.07, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $1.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 1,836,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of FLEMING JAMES B JR. Also check out:
1. FLEMING JAMES B JR's Undervalued Stocks
2. FLEMING JAMES B JR's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FLEMING JAMES B JR's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FLEMING JAMES B JR keeps buying