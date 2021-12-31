Fleming James B Jr Buys NextNav Inc, LiveOne Inc

New Purchases: NN, LVO,

Alexandria, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NextNav Inc, LiveOne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fleming James B Jr. As of 2021Q4, Fleming James B Jr owns 2 stocks with a total value of $87 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NextNav Inc (NN) - 9,714,408 shares, 97.31% of the total portfolio. New Position LiveOne Inc (LVO) - 1,836,382 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

Fleming James B Jr initiated holding in NextNav Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 97.31%. The holding were 9,714,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fleming James B Jr initiated holding in LiveOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.18 and $3.07, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $1.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 1,836,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.