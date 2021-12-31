Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, DocuSign Inc, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, ResMed Inc

Englewood, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, DocuSign Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Apple Inc, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, ResMed Inc, Helen Of Troy, Conagra Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q4, Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 814 stocks with a total value of $710 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/landscape+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 76,969 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.95% SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 208,000 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 81,375 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5409.48% Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 34,796 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2441.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,427 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2076.02%

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4. The stock is now traded at around $82.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 208,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $473.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 17,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 90,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 230,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $27.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 255,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.69 and $169.73, with an estimated average price of $138.36. The stock is now traded at around $127.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 61,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 148.95%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $452.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 76,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 5409.48%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $127.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 81,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 2441.71%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $293.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 34,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 2076.02%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 59,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Dillard's Inc by 1601.58%. The purchase prices were between $185.15 and $410.15, with an estimated average price of $265.98. The stock is now traded at around $258.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 33,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 448.28%. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $197.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 39,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $218.04 and $254.45, with an estimated average price of $237.58.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52.