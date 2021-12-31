Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, DocuSign Inc, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, ResMed Inc
- New Purchases: XRT, POOL, AFRM, HOG, CHGG, BFAM, PEP, MNST, STZ, ETSY, KHC, MDB, T, SEAS, GPRO, HGV, XLV, REAL, CROX, ASAN, ENR, SMPL, FIZZ, PRGO, NLOK, FRPT, AN, MAR, LRN, CHDN, TSN, HFRO, MUSA, SFIX, DLY, BMEZ, DTRTU, SKLZ, TWNK, ADPT, VVV, ACI, CBRL, DSL, WOW, CVGW, JPS, ACC, KRG, SWN, SPB, AIRC, HZO, MPW, BCX, APLE, PDI, GO, GIS, GLLI, VSAC, EW, GAM, NUV, TY, JPC, NIE, RMT, ASA, LEO, NXP, TNDM, NVTA, EPWR, MCAG, LAX, IIF, JQC, NEV, AIO, THAC, ATVI, PEO, KYN, JMAC, EVE.U, INTC, KSS, PETS, TDF, NRK, EMD, PFN, EDD, LOCO, YELP, SNAP, FATPU, PAFOU, TRIS.U, PHYT.U, SEDA.U, MTRY, TVTY, IMKTA, AWF, NCA, JOF, BKT, GIM, BGR, TYG, OCGN, KOD, FINS, CDAQU, ENTFU, FOUNU, GTACU, FEXDU, ENERU, WWACU, GOGN.U, XFINU, ADALU, PGSS.U, PEGRU, FRLAU, FNVTU, APN.U, HORIU, BIOSU, FNVT, FHLT, FRBNU, GGAAU, TGAAU, XPDBU, NLS, RSG, UNFI, VTR, WHR, ECF, BRW, DMF, PHT, MHI, LGI, FCT, GLO, NBB, TLYS, ARCT, FDEU, CRHC, AVACU, JMACU, GATEU, IXAQU, ACAQ.U, PCCTU, IOACU, SCUA.U, ATEK.U, RCACU, AGEN, DHF, VVR, MFM, EMF, MMU, MXE, MYD, MVF, PPT, CXE, EHI, ENX, MAV, GLQ, IAE, BGY, GRX, IDE, ACP, BWG, ISD, VGI, DMB, GER, JCO, XL, SAMAU, SAMAU, BHACU, RNERU, PBAXU, ROSEU, PEPLU, NHICU, NHICU, THACU, ICNC.U, SCMAU, GIA, IXAQ, ENER, SHAP.U, INTE, SPPI, CMU, JEQ, HIX, NCZ, FGB, KMF, EPZM, JEMD, HAACU, LOTZ, IBRX, CIIGU, NFYS.U, MTVC.U, AWH, ATNX,
- Added Positions: SPY, DOCU, SHW, AAPL, DDS, EXR, MHK, SHOP, CPA, H, PRTY, THO, SAM, FND, UA, CVNA, TXRH, HLF, DMTK, GH, SJM, EYE, OXM, RBA, PETQ, UAL, MED, JJSF, DBI, CAL, PRTS, HGLB, RAD, KTB, WWW, TNET, CDLX, ADX, ADSK, AAL, LEN.B, CRM, SCHW, FB, FLWS, CCI, PGRW, UPTD, SIRI, KRC, BNNRU, VCXAU, WARR, HAAC, RCL, LCAP, CHS, VCYT, TWLV, TLGA, PUCK, JOFF, MACA, PSAG, KIII, VENA, FHLTU, FSNB, CFV, FTEV, GAMC, TPBAU, SILK, OXUSU, DAL, SNRH, ASAQ, PIAI, PMVC, RCHG, OTRA, LFTR, BOAC, GOAC, ALTU, ROCR, PGRWU, EDTX, EDTX, AKIC, SWET, OSTR, IGNY, OEPW, HPX,
- Reduced Positions: CAG, KDP, ORLY, SMG, KO, WING, WEN, JACK, CLX, ELY, UTZ, FLO, OPK, AZUL, CELH, FNKO, LANC, ABMD, CEM, PACX, SHOO, SPAQ, SPAQ, FUN, CUK, BIG, SCVL, PODD, WDAY, SEVN, BOOT, SKT, CUZ, UPWK, TR, KR, GPC, NUS, NTRA, GMBT, GOLF, MLKN, BGX, CCAC, SCVX, LNFA, BLTS, BENE, SKX, MTAC, FR, LOW, SBEAU, PAYX, WIX, PSMT, PGRE, KWAC, MKC, CSPR, PRPB, FTAA, DSAC, WAVC.U, RBLX, AVB, YSAC, PFDR, TRUP, COST, DPZ, BBWI, NFLX, GWW, BKE, CLOEU, GLTA.U, ARTA, TWCBU, LGV, MTAL.U, ACAH, VPCB, GRUB, CNDA.U, KMX, EXAS, LKQ, PZZA, RL, TJX, HTPA, WMT, PPGHU, LULU, DG,
- Sold Out: XLK, IWM, RMD, HELE, LW, PLNT, K, NKE, HSY, BJ, CHD, KMB, TPR, FTCH, ONEM, NWL, DECK, FIVE, SIG, HAIN, PG, IGV, HIBB, DKS, EPC, PTON, SIX, IRTC, CALM, OLPX, NVCR, IWO, DCRN, GIG, STMP, KIRK, FORE, MACQ, COLM, MTN, KURI, ISRG, UHAL, GMII, FRSG, BSN, ATMR, PRMW, TTM, OLLI, YAC, TGT, DOOO, DBDR, MLAC, SGAM, CONN, EQIX, ESS, SBRA, REXR, FDX, VPCC, ATHN, CENT, DESP, TMTS, CBAH, VOSO, CHPM, OCA, THMA, BBW, RGS, EUSG, DLTH, TREB, SVOK, HCIC, EQT, EVER, DFPHU, ANF, EAT, BF.B, CAR, ETD, HVT, JBSS, MNRO, RUTH, RYAAY, TPX, TSCO, UPS, EBAY, SPE, ULTA, FBHS, TRIP, TWTR, HLT, NTNX, GOOS, ROKU, YETI, PINS, MCMJ, REYN, ADEX.U, MACQU, LIII.U, ACAHU, ENVI, ENVI, TLK, BNFT, BENEU, PPGH, NGAB, LIII, ISOS, NTGR, ROIC, CEN, TRUE, RBAC, IMPX, MOTV, PFDRU, ADEX, ATHN.U, ADF.U, BSGA, HWELU, DWACU, KCGI.U, IMPX.U, TMTSU, APSG, SVOKU, PIPP, FOREU, DCRNU, VENAU, GIGGU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, BRPMU, CFVIU, ISOS.U, TWNT.U, MSDAU, BRPM, CFVI, SBEA, HUGS, BRIVU, MAQC, MPAC, RAM, MEACU, DALS, SHPW, TACO, NGCA, MCAD,
These are the top 5 holdings of LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 76,969 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.95%
- SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 208,000 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 81,375 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5409.48%
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 34,796 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2441.71%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,427 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2076.02%
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4. The stock is now traded at around $82.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 208,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $473.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 17,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 90,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 230,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $27.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 255,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.69 and $169.73, with an estimated average price of $138.36. The stock is now traded at around $127.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 61,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 148.95%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $452.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 76,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 5409.48%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $127.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 81,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 2441.71%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $293.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 34,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 2076.02%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 59,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dillard's Inc (DDS)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Dillard's Inc by 1601.58%. The purchase prices were between $185.15 and $410.15, with an estimated average price of $265.98. The stock is now traded at around $258.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 33,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 448.28%. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $197.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 39,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37.Sold Out: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $218.04 and $254.45, with an estimated average price of $237.58.Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65.Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52.
