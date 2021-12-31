Greystone Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: PFF, SRLN, LMT, CI, CAH, RSP, IYT, REMX, MCHI, PHM, TJX, AMZN, IVV,
- Added Positions: AMLP, SBUX, ABBV, KLAC, MCD, WBA, SO, AAPL, JNJ, TRV, BDX, WMT, KO, DUK, EMR, VZ, PG, MMM, BMY, MSFT, AVGO, AFL, IRM, TGT, LOW, SPG, APD, PYPL, INTC, SHYG, CVX, VFH, GOOGL, SCHP, CMCSA, CVS, BRK.B, DIS, AGG, HVT, DKNG, AOA, LEVI, WOOF, BA, ACWI, EMB, GLD, QQQ, FALN, SCHW, JPM, AOR, BABA, SPTL, CRM, IBB, F, XLNX, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: WM, IEMG, DIA, IJR, VNQ, XLV, MRVL, HD, IJH, ITA, FEZ,
- Sold Out: SHY, IEI, RTX, NCLH, C, UNH, SMH, DTE, VIAC, NVO, UVXY, VGSH,
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 314,831 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 391,304 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 329,517 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 322,929 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,444 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.37%
Greystone Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 391,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 322,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 29,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $225.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 36,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 143,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $156.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 14,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 43.57%. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 251,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $98.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 78,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 82,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 32.16%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $388.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 19,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 149,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 31.12%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $258.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 30,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $128.03 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $128.95.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Greystone Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.
