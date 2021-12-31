Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, UiPath Inc
- New Purchases: CQP, IEMG, SCHA, ETN, AMD, AMAT, ANET, BBN, PLD, VMBS, NEAR, COKE,
- Added Positions: IVV, MSFT, IVW, PG, IWD, IWF, DON, VBK, DISCK, VOT, PSA, PFE, RHI, AGG, HFXI, IXUS, DGX, TXN, IEFA, TSN, EMR, GD, SNA, JNJ, AAPL, GRMN, WMT, CHRW, BRK.B, JPM, EEM, PKG, REET, CVX, SNAP, BLFS, TSLA, VCIT, XOM, IJR, NSC, DHR, V, MA, BA, RJF, TMO, XLE, BIL, ALGN, TRV, AMT, VEA, ILMN, PEP, ISRG, IVE, IYW, CME, ACN, LMT, LOW, ORCL, CSCO, MTCH, KO, PPG, D, AVGO, IWS, CVS, AMGN, UNP, RTX, LHX, LLY, SYY, BAC, MDT,
- Reduced Positions: ACWI, SPDW, PATH, WFC, NVDA, AON, FB, EFA, MUB, LBRDK, CSX, AMZN, GE, UNH, DY, GS, MAR, MS, CMCSA, PYPL, SPY, GOOGL, MELI, NFLX, NOW, ZS, COF, GOOG, ANTM, DISH, DIS, COST, GM, TIP, HLT, AER, NKE, CRM, VZ, NDSN, VRTX, ADBE, DVN, WTW, MRO, INTC, ICE, INTU, FTNT, IJH, IYH, ENTG, EW, LYB, F, SCHW, BMY, BKNG, QCOM, TGT, UPS, CFG, WM, DUK, IDXX, MMM,
- Sold Out: T, CROX, BABA, PM, BIPC, AXP, DISCA, AIG,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 280,897 shares, 25.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 133,884 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 1,076,580 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,743 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,300 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio.
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $38.89 and $44.49, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $94.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $159.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 58.52%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 41,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.99%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 60,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 152.64%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 110.73%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $281.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 233.73%. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $44.84, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 42,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.43%. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $249.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $57.85 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $62.19.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.
