Axel Capital Management, LLC Buys Silvergate Capital Corp, Riot Blockchain Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, PayPal Holdings Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: RIOT, NEE, ABBV, QCOM, HIVE, MSTR, AAPL, BKKT,
- Added Positions: SI, FB, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: COIN, LTHM, NVDA, U, RBLX, TSLA,
- Sold Out: GBTC, PYPL, ZBRA, SQ, TWTR, ALB, PLL, SQM, DLB, LIT, SNAP, PLTR, PI, ZUO, RACE, BLND, ARRY, EPAM, TAST, SLG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Axel Capital Management, LLC
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 14,500 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23%
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 95,300 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.41%
- Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) - 75,450 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 654.50%
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 44,000 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.99%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 26,700 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 196.67%
Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $77.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $177.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (HIVE)
Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.5 and $4.86, with an estimated average price of $3.45. The stock is now traded at around $2.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $544.49 and $860, with an estimated average price of $687.4. The stock is now traded at around $373.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 654.50%. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $110.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.51%. The holding were 75,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 196.67%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $319.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 26,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $984.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $44.12.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.
