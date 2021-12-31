Axel Capital Management, LLC Buys Silvergate Capital Corp, Riot Blockchain Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, PayPal Holdings Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp

New Purchases: RIOT, NEE, ABBV, QCOM, HIVE, MSTR, AAPL, BKKT,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Silvergate Capital Corp, Riot Blockchain Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Shopify Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, PayPal Holdings Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Block Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axel Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Axel Capital Management, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 14,500 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23% Unity Software Inc (U) - 95,300 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.41% Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) - 75,450 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 654.50% Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 44,000 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.99% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 26,700 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 196.67%

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $77.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $177.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.5 and $4.86, with an estimated average price of $3.45. The stock is now traded at around $2.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $544.49 and $860, with an estimated average price of $687.4. The stock is now traded at around $373.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 654.50%. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $110.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.51%. The holding were 75,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 196.67%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $319.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 26,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $984.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $44.12.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.