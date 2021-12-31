Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
AGF Investments LLC Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Investment company AGF Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc, Hello Group Inc, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Microsoft Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AGF Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, AGF Investments LLC owns 437 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AGF Investments LLC
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 1,605,606 shares, 23.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%
  2. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,073,206 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.23%
  3. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 3,716,814 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.93%
  4. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 1,519,497 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
  5. Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 786,997 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.76%
New Purchase: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK)

AGF Investments LLC initiated holding in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $5.3, with an estimated average price of $4.73. The stock is now traded at around $4.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hello Group Inc (MOMO)

AGF Investments LLC initiated holding in Hello Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

AGF Investments LLC initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $7.03. The stock is now traded at around $4.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Baozun Inc (BZUN)

AGF Investments LLC initiated holding in Baozun Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,050,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Precigen Inc (PGEN)

AGF Investments LLC initiated holding in Precigen Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.53 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $2.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

AGF Investments LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

AGF Investments LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 1,073,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

AGF Investments LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 3,716,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

AGF Investments LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 193.54%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 434,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

AGF Investments LLC added to a holding in Idacorp Inc by 2118.18%. The purchase prices were between $98.96 and $113.31, with an estimated average price of $106.55. The stock is now traded at around $108.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)

AGF Investments LLC added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 148.83%. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Western Union Co (WU)

AGF Investments LLC added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 297.91%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 63,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

AGF Investments LLC sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.62 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $38.65.

Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

AGF Investments LLC sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $16.31, with an estimated average price of $11.77.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

AGF Investments LLC sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04.

Sold Out: (COR)

AGF Investments LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

AGF Investments LLC sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $115.99, with an estimated average price of $104.74.

Sold Out: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

AGF Investments LLC sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $17.52.



