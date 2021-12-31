Agf Investments Inc. Buys Sony Group Corp, Lam Research Corp, The AES Corp, Sells Monster Beverage Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, WestRock Co
- New Purchases: CPRI, NVEI, AVNT, CCL, LTHM, ZUO, HUN, FRSH, FRSH, MOMO, SPG, PRTK, DHRPA.PFD, UBER, AVTRPA.PFD, BZUN, ETSY, FSLR, BIRD, BACPL.PFD, TCN, WFCPL.PFD, UPWK, PSN, PGEN, C, ANET, BDXB.PFD, WST, SIRI, SBSW, PRU, MTCH, HOPE, PCG, VMW, SFM, MQ, TMCI, AR, CHK, MRVI, U, RKT, VVV, GOOS, BHVN, BKR, SITM, DOCU, GH, MIDD, BIIB, BXP, CERN, FIS, CINF, CGNX, CL, DE, ERF, GME, THG, HAS, HFC, HNP, IDA, IQV, PRGO, RL, ROL, SLB, SON, SRCL, UAL, MTN, WDC, WU, AWI, ABMD, MRTX, CPG, FTNT,
- Added Positions: SONY, LRCX, AES, TFII, MRVL, WSM, INTU, QCOM, UNH, AMZN, BMO, XLF, XLV, STZ, FNV, TRI, V, ADI, BAM, SQM, CTAS, ACM, XLE, ALB, PDD, OVV, GS, TER, XLK, WH, XLB, APH, ISRG, MAS, SO, HLNE, CMPS, ASML, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, SBUX, MSCI, CIXX, MPC, GLOB, GFL, CNQ, XLY, J, MS, UNP, LULU, ENPH, VICI, ABNB, DSGX, FDX, F, INFY, PLUG, RF, WCN, AWK, MUSA, NOVA, ACN, BRK.B, CSX, CSGP, ETN, ECL, GE, MCHP, MSI, PXD, PSA, RGEN, SBAC, SEB, STN, TTEK, TXN, TREX, UPS, VMI, VRSN, MA, TRGP, KMI, XYL, APTV, BKI, LITE, ROKU, IQ, CRWD, GFLU, OTIS, NEEPQ, AOS, ACAD, SRPT, APD, AKAM, ARE, ALKS, ALL, DOX, AFG, AIG, AMT, AMGN, NLY, ANSS, AJG, AIZ, ADP, AVY, BLL, OZK, BAX, BDX, BBY, BSX, CACI, VIAC, CHRW, CTRA, CDNS, CPT, CPB, COF, CAT, LUMN, CME, CHD, CRUS, CTXS, CTSH, CBSH, CNMD, COP, CNX, CMI, DHI, DTE, DXCM, DLB, DPZ, DD, DUK, EMN, EA, LLY, EMR, ERIE, ESS, EXEL, EXPD, FFIV, FCN, FCFS, FLO, GIS, GPC, GILD, HRB, EQC, HAIN, HOG, HIG, HELE, HSIC, HOLX, INFO, IDXX, INCY, TT, INTC, IP, SJM, ZD, JKHY, KGC, LECO, MGM, MKTX, MMC, MAT, MMS, MCY, NDAQ, NYCB, NYT, NEU, NI, NSC, NUAN, OTEX, PNM, PKG, PAYX, PBCT, PGR, DGX, QDEL, RSG, STX, SCI, SLGN, SNA, LSI, NLOK, TGT, TXT, THO, WEN, TRMB, TYL, CUBE, UMBF, UTHR, VRNT, VRTX, VNO, EVRG, WLK, WTM, WEC, DEI, BR, DAL, CELH, AGNC, LOPE, CVE, CHTR, BWXT, BAH, NLSN, SPLK, PNR, AMBA, FANG, BFAM, SAIC, PINC, AAL, GOOG, MGNI, FIVN, TMX, BABA, WMS, KEYS, NEWR, VIRT, PYPL, OLLI, PEN, SQ, YUMC, KREF, ALTR, DBX, BE, ETRN, MRNA, CVET, FOXA, LEVI, LSPD, VIR, DNB, BEPC, UPST, ASHR, BNDX, KRBN, LEMB, VGK, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: MNST, ULTA, QSR, URI, MDT, TD, GRMN, MFC, CP, GLW, CNI, XLI, HD, AMED, NTR, TCOM, PM, JPM, TU, WMT, GRP.U, XLP, MCD, RY, SBNY, CMCSA, AMAT, DVN, XOM, EWS, MCHI, XLU, AEM, GIB, DISH, JNJ, PEP, SU, BNS, HON, WPM, TJX, INDA, CB, T, WM, MMM, CVS, NOC, BIP, AQN, EWY, ENB, NEE, MDLZ, MET, MCO, NEM, ROK, SHW, ANTM, WFG, PANW, ABBV, MDB, AFL, AXP, DLR, EQT, FITB, CIGI, GOOGL, ICE, LH, LNC, LMT, MU, MSFT, ORCL, PNC, PH, BKNG, SSRM, SLF, RTX, VLO, DIS, WMB, KL, AVGO, PRI, RH, HLT, SYF, BYND, AQNU, FLJP, XLC, AGCO, AMD, AMP, IVZ, TFC, BMY, CF, LNG, TPR, NNN, ED, WOLF, CCI, EIX, EFX, FISV, IBM, KR, MTB, RBA, CRM, SNPS, TROW, TS, TEVA, TMO, TKR, TRP, WTS, ET, MELI, BEP, DISCK, DG, TSLA, PVG, FB, NOW, ZTS, HASI, NEP, SHOP, NTRA, BILI, ELAT, IVV, PLD, ABT, ADBE, ALNY, AEP, AZO, BCE, BAC, BK, GOLD, BHC, BLK, BA, CAE, CM, CVX, CSCO, KO, CPRT, CACC, EQIX, GIL, IMO, IFF, IRM, JCI, KNX, LOW, SPGI, MRK, NTES, ORLY, ON, PTC, PG, REGN, RGLD, POOL, SRE, SUI, VZ, VMC, EBAY, CMG, FTS, MLCO, BTG, CBOE, GM, HCA, HII, SAND, JD, SEDG, FSV, ASIX, ZTO, ORLA, SNAP, BHF, ELAN, ZM, CHWY, SNOW, AESC, DOCN, GTX, EMB, ERUS, EWD, EWG, EWJ, EWL, EWN, EWT, EWU, EWW, FLIN, GOVT, IAGG, MBB, PFF, SMIN,
- Sold Out: WRK, QRVO, FMX, CHGG, CI, BAP, TWTR, HQY, EGHT, WIX, VTRS, NBIX, PATK, PENN, EQH, OKTA, VFC, GDS, AG, COR, STAG, ZNGA, TWOU, CONE, ATVI, SR, CNC, CNP, CMA, IONS, HPE, BGNE, RUN, FOUR, BPMC, GDDY, ACI, ACCD, LMND, LU, DTM, KD, OCX, TME, BBU, PING, NET, AZUL, PHR, RDFN, ERO, ZS, TPTX, JMIA, EWZ, TW, ALLO, PLAN, LHX, MSM, LYV, LSTR, KMB, KSU, ITRI, HBAN, HPQ, MAR, GGG, EXR, EXAS, D, CLS, CMS, ACC, AEE, HBI, BLUE, WDAY, FIVE, PSX, TREE, FSM, JAZZ, CSIQ, AGIO, WNS, ZBRA, YUM, THS, TTC, TSM, RMD, PNFP,
For the details of AGF INVESTMENTS INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/agf+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AGF INVESTMENTS INC.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 100,730 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.18%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 3,069,514 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 599,785 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 954,380 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 1,605,373 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 425,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuvei Corp (NVEI)
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 167,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avient Corp (AVNT)
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $60.92, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 164,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zuora Inc (ZUO)
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $23.08, with an estimated average price of $20.12. The stock is now traded at around $16.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 431,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Livent Corp (LTHM)
Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Livent Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 73.67%. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $112.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,100,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 83.78%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $589.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 173,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TFI International Inc (TFII)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in TFI International Inc by 619.16%. The purchase prices were between $100 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 405,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The AES Corp (AES)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in The AES Corp by 108.87%. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,000,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 47.57%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,277,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 21059.90%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $164.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 211,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.Sold Out: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of AGF INVESTMENTS INC.. Also check out:
1. AGF INVESTMENTS INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. AGF INVESTMENTS INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. AGF INVESTMENTS INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AGF INVESTMENTS INC. keeps buying