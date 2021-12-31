Agf Investments Inc. Buys Sony Group Corp, Lam Research Corp, The AES Corp, Sells Monster Beverage Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, WestRock Co

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sony Group Corp, Lam Research Corp, The AES Corp, TFI International Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, sells Monster Beverage Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, WestRock Co, Restaurant Brands International Inc, United Rentals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Agf Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Agf Investments Inc. owns 712 stocks with a total value of $13.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AGF INVESTMENTS INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/agf+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 100,730 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.18% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 3,069,514 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 599,785 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 954,380 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 1,605,373 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 425,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 167,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $60.92, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 164,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $23.08, with an estimated average price of $20.12. The stock is now traded at around $16.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 431,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Agf Investments Inc. initiated holding in Livent Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 73.67%. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $112.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,100,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 83.78%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $589.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 173,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in TFI International Inc by 619.16%. The purchase prices were between $100 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 405,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in The AES Corp by 108.87%. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,000,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 47.57%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,277,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Agf Investments Inc. added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 21059.90%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $164.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 211,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Agf Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62.