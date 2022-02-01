L.E.M.O.N. Platform, an Accelerator for the Development of GWM

PR Newswire

BAODING, China, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GWM participated in the Thailand International Motor Expo with its technical achievements on the L.E.M.O.N. Platform to bring a new experience to users around the world.

L.E.M.O.N. is a technology platform independently developed by GWM from a global perspective, featuring flexibility, high performance, high safety, and lightweight. All these features bring both advantages of high power performance and low energy consumption to platform-based vehicles.

The platform provides four powertrain solutions for users to choose from, including Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrid, Pure Electric and Hydrogen Fuel Cell. In particular, its gasoline-electric hybrid is available in both DHT and P2/P2+P4 architectures. The DHT architecture is more suitable for urban commuting because of longer endurance mileage and low energy consumption. For example, the HAVAL H6 HEV with this architecture has a fuel-saving rate of 48-50%, with a pure electric endurance mileage of 200 km.

Lightweight is one of the most important features of the L.E.M.O.N. Platform. In addition to designing an all-aluminum body to reduce vehicle weight, it also adopts the hot-stamped one-piece door ring solution to further cut the weight. HAVAL DARGO, recently launched overseas, has applied Tailor Rolled Blank (TRB) created by this platform. More significantly, this vehicle uses high-strength steel accounting for more than 75% and the highest strength of hot-stamped steel exceeds 1900MPa, which can better meet users' demands for off-road fun.

In terms of safety，L.E.M.O.N. Platform also has high requirements on this performance. It has verified 18 typical use scenarios of global users, such as German users driving on a highway without speed limit and Middle Eastern users driving in an extremely hot environment. It also strictly complies with the NCAP five-star safety rating and IIHS's highest rating in North America during each verification process. For instance，HAVAL JOLION is equipped with the high safety performance of this platform. The 360° panoramic image system is used to protect drivers' safety that can provide a high-definition display without blind areas to users, helping them observe surrounding road conditions and ensure all-around driving safety.

Currently, the models built on the L.E.M.O.N. Platform, such as the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6, HAVAL DARGO, HAVAL JOLION and ORA GOODCAT , have been launched globally.

As one of the leading platforms in the automotive industry, the L.E.M.O.N. Platform empowers the products and gradually becomes an accelerator for GWM's global development. Rotating President of GWM Mu Feng said that the L.E.M.O.N. Platform is GWM's core competitiveness in the next decade, and also the solid support for GWM to cope with global competition.

