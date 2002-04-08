First Tellurium is Pleased to Welcome Fenix Advanced Materials CEO Don Freschi to our Advisory Board

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), is excited to report that Don Freschi, an expert in ultra-high purity metals and semiconductor development, has joined the company’s advisory board. Don is the founder of Fenix Advanced Materials Inc., a world leader in ultra-high purity metals including tellurium.



Don has always been a serial entrepreneur. In 1993, he co-founded a semiconductor company, Firebird Semiconductors, running it successfully until 2009. In 2009 he exited from a sale to 5N Plus Inc., a Montreal based developer and producer of high-purity metals.

In 2015, Don with his previous business partner, founded Fenix Advanced Materials, a clean technology company specializing in the manufacture of ultra-high purity (UHP) metals.

Don has always had an attraction to tellurium and its high conductive properties and has applied the element in the production of solar panels and semiconductors. Over the past several years he has turned his attention to tellurium battery technology and formed a collaboration with the University of British Columbia, Okanagan campus.

After years of research, and having pledged a million dollars of capital, the next generation tellurium lithium-ion battery project has had great success. The collaboration recently announced on a Global News broadcast that they could be in commercial production within the year. The technology using tellurium could see a battery that lasts up to 4 times longer and holds more power than conventional lithium-ion batteries, a game changer.

The news broadcast can be viewed here.

“The past 30 plus years my life has been securing, purifying and utilizing strategic minor metals, like tellurium, and other critical elements,” explained Don Freschi. “To be successful in any entrepreneurial venture you need to secure the beginning, the middle and the end. I have always had a professional relationship with First Tellurium, I am excited to now formalize the relationship in what I see as a win-win for all involved. The majority of tellurium is sourced overseas and its supply is potentially volatile. It’s crucial to many North American manufacturers and suppliers including myself to secure local sources. I see First Tellurium as one of those sources, as they have been able to secure some of the highest-grade properties in North America. Together we will complete the supply chain from the ground to purification and implementation as we meet the local demand for the highest purity of tellurium available.”

“Don is a visionary entrepreneur with the technical skills to back up his dreams,” stated Tyrone Docherty, CEO of First Tellurium. “His determination and success has never ceased to amaze me. When Don sets his sights on a goal, it’s going to get accomplished. I look forward to working closer with Don and his company Fenix and furthering our common goals in the tellurium market place.”

What is Tellurium (Te)

Tellurium is a naturally occurring element found in the earth's crust, but is extremely rare.

The largest use of tellurium (Te) in the past decade or more has been in the manufacture of thin-film photovoltaic solar panels. Tellurium, along with cadmium, is an essential component of the thin photovoltaic layer which generates the electricity from solar radiation.

Increasingly used in thermoelectric devices, including solar panels. Tellurium is also used in vulcanization of rubber, percussion caps, battery plate protectors and electrical resistors.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.





