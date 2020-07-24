Friendable's Fan Pass Live Shows 14,000%+ Jump in Revenue, Coupled with Updated Music Artist Count Increasing by More Than 8,000% Following its Recent Acquisition, YOY

Additional key metrics also trending higher as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook statistics rise and engagement on the platforms also increases

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce significant increases in certain key metrics driving the Company and the next phases of growth for its Fan Pass Live platform.

Fan Pass Live is now positioned as the only 360, all-inclusive music artist platform and is quickly becoming the “anti-label” opportunity for artists who wish to maintain control yet need a support system to develop their careers and get noticed. Fan Pass offerings cover everything from livestream and virtual events to ticket sales and merchandise – all of which are revenue drivers for each artist, as Fan Pass Live reports and shares revenue generated with the artists.

The Company’s 14,000% YOY increase in revenue results in more than twenty thousand dollars for the month of January 2022, with the artist database increasing by more than 8,000% YOY, topping 105,000 artists following the Company’s recent acquisition. New offerings on the platform include various music distribution services, play listing features, fans/follower growth services or “Grow with Us” campaigns, and more to be announced.

Additional Key Company Metrics and Growth Indicators:

Instagram Stats: @fanpasslive

Instagram over the last 90 days: Number of accounts engaged is up 72.8%, total followers are up 22.5%, content interactions are up 65.1%, post interactions are up 45.4%, video interactions are up 100%.

Instagram over the last 30 days: Number of accounts reached is up 34%, number of accounts engaged is up 61.8%, total followers is up 13.1%, impressions are up 32.8%, profile visits are up 79.6%, content interactions are up 61.6%, post interactions are up 90.2% and video interactions are up 33.3% for the month.

Facebook Stats: @fanpasslive

Over the last 28 days: Reach is up 56%. Post engagements are up 51%. Page likes are up 644%.



Twitter stats: @friendableinc

Tweet impressions are up 834% when comparing the month of January 2021 with the month of January 2022, YOY

Over the last 28 days: Tweet impressions are up 470.1%. Profile visits are up 93.7%. FDBL Twitter account has gained 1,900 new followers.



“It’s been a steady and gradual climb as we’ve built momentum on all fronts for our Fan Pass Live platform, artists and fans. We have always been of the mindset to walk before we run, as they say, and in doing so our team was able to correctly identify our need to expand the platform beyond ‘livestream’ and support independent and anti-label artists. In doing so, we are supporting their ability to be and remain independent, offering a complete set of music distribution, growth and launch services. These new offerings are showing a highly consumable nature, with a sweet spot of products and services now being offered at very reasonable prices for all artists to take advantage of. This expansion of our offering has generated a very active segment of artists that are quickly becoming repeat buyers and scaling both our revenues and metrics across the board,” said Robert A. Rositano Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“With our speed increasing, technology advancing and artist adoption continuing, we believe our offering is one of a kind. This said, our intent is to continue iterating, upgrading and adding new offerings assisting our artists in earning, maintaining control, and staying away from the big labels. Some of what we discussed last year included NFTs, and now, with various virtual reality or metaverse opportunities on the rise, it seems the Company will explore partnerships to expand in these areas, as well. This is an area that may be best suited for a partner relationship rather than something we would develop internally at this time, but, again, we never say never. Priority is staying focused on our core business aims – building revenues, artists, fans and content – which remain the current and future pillars of our success. Thank you to my brother/partner/CTO, our amazing team here, our artists and partners, and to all our shareholders who continue to support our efforts,” concluded Rositano Jr.

To support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Storeorthe Google Play Store.

Audiences can visit the website at www.fanpasslive.com or download the mobile app from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Fan Pass offers a seven-day free trial, which provides a VIP all-access pass. After seven days, this free trial converts to a fee-based subscription of $2.99 per month, of which artists also receive up to 40% as revenue sharing on a recurring monthly basis.

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com.

