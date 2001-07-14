STORE Capital Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

STORE+Capital+Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, has been named to the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), marking the second consecutive year that the index has recognized STORE Capital for its efforts in gender inclusion and equality.

STORE is one of 418 companies across 45 countries named to the GEI, a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. The GEI reporting framework measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“We are proud to be included in the Bloomberg GEI Index for the second consecutive year. This recognition supports our commitment and progress in creating a diverse and vibrant workplace,” said Mary Fedewa, STORE Capital’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our inclusive culture and focus on gender equality fosters teamwork, innovation and growth and is a key business advantage. Women now hold 50% of our senior management positions and three of our eight Board of Directors, including our Chairman, Tawn Kelley, are women. While we have made significant headway on gender equality, we remain focused on nurturing a sustainable culture that reflects diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of our organization.”

“STORE’s Board of Directors takes an active role in overseeing and encouraging the company’s ESG and diversity initiatives,” said Tawn Kelley, STORE Capital’s Chairman of the Board. “We understand the clear value to stakeholders in promoting a diverse workforce with a broad range of experiences and skills and we will continue to strive to be a leader in gender equality.”

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,750 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

