Eaton Named to FORTUNE's 2022 World's Most Admired Companies List for Fifth Straight Year

Power management company Eaton has been named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE magazine for the fifth straight year.

“We’re honored to once again be named among this year’s World’s Most Admired Companies,” said Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer. “This recognition is a testament to the people of Eaton and their tremendous dedication to our mission, our values and the work we do every day to serve our stakeholders around the world.”

FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies is based on company surveys and peer ratings from top executives, directors and members of the financial community. They rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 87,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005928/en/