Kimco Realty® Declares and Raises Dividends on Common Stock and Declares Class L and Class M Preferred Stock Dividends

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share, representing an 11.8% increase from the prior quarterly dividend. The quarterly cash dividend on common shares, which is based on projected REIT taxable income, is payable on March 24, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2022.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend with respect to shares of the company’s 5.125% Class L and 5.25% Class M cumulative redeemable preferred stock. Dividends on the shares of preferred stock will be paid on April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 1, 2022.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty® ( NYSE:KIM, Financial) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company’s portfolio is primarily concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including those in high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities, with a tenant mix focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Kimco is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and is a recognized industry leader in these areas. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned interests in 541 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 93 million square feet of gross leasable space. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com

The company announces material information to its investors using the company’s investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com%2FKimcoRealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com%2Fkimcorealty), YouTube (www.youtube.com%2Fkimcorealty) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fkimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “target,” “forecast” or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which, in some cases, are beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, (i) general adverse economic and local real estate conditions, (ii) the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business, (iii) financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of financing or refinancing on favorable terms to the Company, (iv) the Company’s ability to raise capital by selling its assets, (v) changes in governmental laws and regulations and management’s ability to estimate the impact of such changes, (vi) the level and volatility of interest rates and management’s ability to estimate the impact thereof, (vii) pandemics or other health crises, such as coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”), (viii) the availability of suitable acquisition, disposition, development and redevelopment opportunities, and risks related to acquisitions not performing in accordance with our expectations, (ix) the Company’s failure to realize the expected benefits of the merger with Weingarten Realty Investors (the “Merger”), (x) significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities related to the Merger, (xi) the risk of shareholder litigation in connection with the Merger, including any resulting expense, (xii) risks related to future opportunities and plans for the combined company, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results of the combined company following the Merger, (xiii) the possibility that, if the Company does not achieve the perceived benefits of the Merger as rapidly or to the extent anticipated by financial analysts or investors, the market price of the Company’s common stock could decline, (xiv) valuation and risks related to the Company’s joint venture and preferred equity investments, (xv) valuation of marketable securities and other investments, including the shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. common stock held by the Company, (xvi) increases in operating costs, (xvii) changes in the dividend policy for the Company’s common and preferred stock and the Company’s ability to pay dividends at current levels, (xviii) the reduction in the Company’s income in the event of multiple lease terminations by tenants or a failure of multiple tenants to occupy their premises in a shopping center, (xix) impairment charges, (xx) unanticipated changes in the Company’s intention or ability to prepay certain debt prior to maturity and/or hold certain securities until maturity and (xxi) the other risks and uncertainties identified under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by the risks and uncertainties identified under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company’s expectations will be realized. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised to refer to any further disclosures the Company makes in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005105/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership