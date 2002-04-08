Emerging Markets Report: What Matters Most

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are many factors to consider when pondering the prospects of an emerging public company. What’s the quality of the business model? How skilled is the management team? Are they gaining traction in the marketplace?

All these are good, solid, super basic questions for investors to consider as they begin their due diligence.

And then there is one defining metric that begins to give an investor an indication of the quality of the aforementioned.

And that’s revenue.

Revenue is for the writers of this publication, the single greatest indicator of future success. Strong revenue growth can tell us so very much about a company. It can validate the business plan by affirming that the market will pay for the company’s goods or services; it may help stave off bad capital raises that can throw an anchor around the future, and it tells us how well the management team is executing.

So, you’ll forgive us if we’re a little giddy over one of our long-time featured companies, Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ, NEO: LGIQ), posting revenue of $12.3 million for Q4 of 2021 which is an 87% jump from the same period in 2020. BTW, gross margin for the quarter is also expected to expand to record levels, exceeding 34%. This compares to 29.5% in the previous quarter and 21.1% in the same year-ago quarter. It is worth noting that these tallies are preliminary and unaudited.

If there’s one thing even more important that revenue, it’s profits and those gains in gross margin are a very, very good sign. The fact that gross margin increased almost 13% year-over-year is a possible harbinger for success and perhaps in another editorial we can dive into the why and how of this increase.

Frankly, we weren’t entirely shocked by the gain from Logiq based on its performance throughout the year. For those new to the story, Logiq, Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions and its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end e-commerce marketing solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The Company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

“Our improving revenue performance throughout 2021 demonstrates our team’s commitment to driving a transformation of our business overall and providing visibility on future profitability,” stated Brent Suen, president of Logiq. “As we refocused our efforts on higher quality, more profitable revenue streams and adjusted to the changing market dynamics, we also drove strong gross margin improvement every quarter of 2021. In fact, our gross margin more than doubled in Q4 2021 compared to the full year of 2020.”

In a world where NFT values are often driven by FOMO and crypto currencies swing in value in ways that would break an ordinary market, one company is doing what matters most… generating real increases in revenue and gross margin.

For more on Logiq: Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter| Facebook.

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $250,000 by Logiq, Inc. and $575,000 by Civet Digital on behalf of Logiq, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

