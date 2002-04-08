CorVel Appoints Jeff Gurtcheff Vice President of Enterprise Comp

FORT WORTH, Texas , Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel, a national provider of risk management solutions, has named Jeff Gurtcheff as Vice President of Enterprise Comp. With more than 30 years of experience, Gurtcheff brings a deep understanding of the industry with strategic leadership and management expertise.



As Vice President of Enterprise Comp, Gurtcheff will refine product vision and strategy related to corporate goals and manage resources responsible for regulatory compliance, claims handling, quality, and standards and procedures. His position will also support product line profit growth by developing improved processes, risk management practices, and analytical reporting.

“Jeff is an engaging leader with extensive experience supporting the risk management industry and is gifted at leading cross-functional teams to ensure the achievement of key objectives,” said Michael Combs, President and CEO of CorVel.

Gurtcheff joined CorVel in 2019 as Vice President of National Accounts and Strategic Insights, providing executive strategic consulting by identifying areas of opportunity based on data-driven analytics to implement solutions to improve outcomes. His background spans the third-party administrator space, independent insurance, and the carrier market.

“CorVel’s unique foundation of taking care of the injured worker combined with its focus on implementing innovative technology is what makes me truly excited to be a part of the company,” said Gurtcheff. “I look forward to joining the leadership team and using my experience to help implement and execute our strategic plans, to streamline the workers’ compensation and liability claims process, while improving the patient experience and overall claim outcomes.”

