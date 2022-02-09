Adicet Bio to Participate in Guggenheim 2022 Oncology Conference

Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta CAR T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 2022 Oncology Conference taking place virtually on February 9-11, 2022.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 11:30 am ET

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients.

