Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. ( RLAY) is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2022 Oncology Conference on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. ET and a panel at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 12:50 p.m. ET on Tumor Agnostic Development.



Both the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2022 Oncology Conference fireside chat and the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference panel will be webcast live and will be made available through the Investors & Media page of Relay Therapeutics’ website in the News & Events section or through the following link: https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for up to 30 days following each event.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. Relay Therapeutics is the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of disparate technologies. Relay Therapeutics’ Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. Relay Therapeutics’ initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

