Bath & Body Works Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2021 Sales Results and Provides Update on Expected Earnings Per Share

ANNOUNCES $1.5 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; $1 BILLION TO BE EXECUTED THROUGH ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE



INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND BY 33 PERCENT TO $0.80 PER SHARE AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (formerly known as L Brands, Inc.) (: BBWI) today reported record fourth quarter sales results, provided an update on estimated fourth quarter earnings per share from continuing operations and announced capital structure actions.

Andrew Meslow, CEO of Bath & Body Works, commented, “Driven by our focus on staying close to our customers and our commitment to operational excellence, Bath & Body Works achieved record sales and earnings during the fourth quarter. Importantly, we are ending the fiscal year with approximately $2 billion in cash, and our strong balance sheet is allowing us meaningful opportunities to drive enhanced value for our shareholders. As we begin 2022, we are focused on leveraging our strong brand positioning, continuing to execute with excellence and delivering sustainable growth.”

Meslow added, “These results would not have been possible without the continued dedication and efforts of our associates and partners, and I’d like to express our sincere appreciation for their contributions.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

The company reported net sales of $3.027 billion for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, 2022, an increase of 11 percent compared to net sales of $2.718 billion for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, 2021.

The company expects to report fourth quarter earnings per share from continuing operations of approximately $2.25, compared to its initial guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 per share, and compared to $1.96 earnings per share from continuing operations in 2020. The reported result includes a charge of approximately $0.03 per share related to the write-off of inventory that was destroyed by a tornado at a vendor’s factory. Excluding this charge, the company expects to report adjusted fourth quarter earnings per share from continuing operations of approximately $2.28, an increase of 16 percent compared to last year.

Returning Value to Shareholders

The company also announced approval by the Board of Directors of certain actions with respect to capital structure, including:

The authorization of a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program, $1.0 billion of which we plan to execute through an accelerated share repurchase this week. This follows the completion of the company’s previous $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization, with nearly $2 billion, or approximately 10 percent of shares outstanding as of Jan. 30, 2021, repurchased in fiscal 2021.

The authorization of a 33 percent increase in the company’s annual dividend to $0.80 per share.

The declaration of the company’s quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on March 4, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 18, 2022.



Sarah Nash, Chair of the Board, said “Bath & Body Works maintains a disciplined approach to capital allocation and is committed to strategically deploying capital where we believe we can drive the greatest value for our shareholders. With the company’s strong performance in fiscal 2021 and our confidence in Bath & Body Works’ continued momentum, the Board is pleased to authorize a significant new $1.5 billion share repurchase program, $1 billion of which will be deployed this week, along with a 33% increase in the company’s annual dividend. The company’s strong balance sheet provides ample capacity to continue to return capital directly to our shareholders while also continuing to execute on the company’s strategic objectives.”

The company will report fourth quarter earnings after the close of the market on Feb. 23, 2022, and conduct its earnings call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Feb. 24, 2022, at which time the company will provide further commentary on its fourth quarter performance and its outlook for 2022.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. For more than 30 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on-trend products and the newest, freshest fragrances. Today, these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,750 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 300 international franchised locations, as well as on bathandbodyworks.com.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

FOURTH QUARTER 2021

Total Sales from Continuing Operations (Millions):

Fourth

Quarter

2021 Fourth

Quarter

2020 %

Inc/

(Dec) Fourth

Quarter

2021 Fourth

Quarter

2019 %

Inc/

(Dec)



Stores – U.S. and Canada



$



2,190.6



$



1,903.3



15.1



%



$



2,190.6



$



1,744.0



25.6



% Direct – U.S. and Canada 763.9 749.5 1.9 % 763.9 430.7 77.4 % International1 72.9 65.4 11.5 % 72.9 56.2 29.7 % Total Bath & Body Works $ 3,027.4 $ 2,718.2 11.4 % $ 3,027.4 $ 2,230.9 35.7 %

1 – Results include royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

Full

Year

2021 Full

Year

2020 %

Inc/

(Dec) Full

Year

2021 Full

Year

2019 %

Inc/

(Dec)



Stores – U.S. and Canada



$



5,708.5



$



4,206.9



35.7



%



$



5,708.5



$



4,212.4



35.5



% Direct – U.S. and Canada 1,889.6 2,003.5 (5.7 %) 1,889.6 958.1 97.2 % International1 283.4 223.7 26.7 % 283.4 185.2 53.0 % Other - - - - 49.7 - Total Bath & Body Works $ 7,881.5 $ 6,434.1 22.5 % $ 7,881.5 $ 5,405.4 45.8 %

1 – Results include royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

Total Company-Operated Stores:

Stores

1/30/21

Opened

Closed Stores

1/29/22 United States 1,633 53 (35 ) 1,651 Canada 103 1 - 104 Total Bath & Body Works 1,736 54 (35 ) 1,755

Total Partner-Operated Stores: