The New York Times Company Reports 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced today that its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results are available on The New York Times Company’s investor relations website at investors.nytco.com. The New York Times Company also set a target of at least 15 million subscribers by year-end 2027, completed the acquisition of The Athletic, and announced a dividend increase and new share repurchase program.

About The New York Times Company

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With 10 million subscriptions across a diverse array of print and digital products — from news to cooking to games to sports — The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.

