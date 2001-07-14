Flora Growth Announces Patent-Pending Cannabinoid-Based Product, Seeks INVIMA (Colombian FDA) Emergency Use Authorization Under COVID-19 Protocols

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora'' or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced today that the Company is seeking approval from INVIMA, the Colombian FDA, to begin research on their patent-pending, cannabinoid-based product, citing recent studies stating the possibility of cannabinoids to display viral inhibition.

“We are honored to receive the advice and guidelines from INVIMA as we begin this exciting research process. The Flora Pharma division seeks to obtain evidence to support this product's use against SARS-CoV-2 and bring to market an effective, cannabinoid-based product,” said Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora Growth.

This diverse study will be conducted through Flora’s research division, Flora Pharma, with formulation taking place in its GMP-certified Colombian lab. The research will look at all of the potential mechanisms of cannabinoids in preventing infection from the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus. This application comes on the heels of Colombia’s new legislation requiring insurance companies to cover cannabis prescriptions.

“I have worked on various aspects of SARS-CoV-2 research for the last two years, with a focus on cannabinoid therapeutics more broadly,” said Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, scientist and head of Flora Pharma. “The intent of the study is to identify safe and efficacious cannabinoid products for use on SARS-CoV-2 thus allowing us to pursue the fastest path to market via a preventative immunomodulating product and to explore the possibility of use as a therapeutic. I believe the Flora team is best positioned to formulate, test and ultimately bring to the market this kind of novel product offering.”

Dr. Manalo-Morgan has spent the last 5 years researching cannabis and has specialized in the formulation of cannabinoid products for clinical trials. Should Flora’s formulation receive INVIMA approval, this would be the first product containing cannabinoids approved by the Colombian government for use against the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus.

“At Flora Growth, we believe in following the research, and there have been several promising studies published in just the last few months on the application of cannabinoids in certain treatments. We are excited for our Flora Pharma researchers to build upon this progress and generate new data for how cannabis could help consumers around the world, leveraging this natural, botanical alternative,” Merchan said.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective, of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands, that delivers the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. Visit www.floragrowth.com or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

