Reneo Pharmaceuticals to Participate in SVB Leerink Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases, today announced that it will be hosting a fireside chat and participating in one-on-one investor meetings at SVB Leerink’s Virtual Global Healthcare Conference taking place February 14-18, 2022.



Presentation details are as follows:

Date: Friday, February 18, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Format: Fireside chat

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

