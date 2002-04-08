Bionano Genomics Announces UK Footprint Expansion with Adoption of its Saphyr® System for Optical Genome Mapping in Two Genetic Laboratory Hubs within the United Kingdom's National Health Service

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO, Financial), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™, the leading software solutions for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced the adoption of its Saphyr system by two genetics laboratory hubs (GLH) within the United Kingdom’s (UK) National Health Service (NHS). The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the Birmingham Women’s and Children NHS Foundation Trust intends to utilize the system to evaluate OGM against traditional cytogenetic methods.



The UK’s NHS is one of the world’s largest healthcare systems and is working to create a world class healthcare system using cutting edge genomic technologies. These adoptions significantly increase the footprint for OGM in the UK, complementing previous Saphyr placements in Belfast City Hospital in Belfast, Northern Ireland and Kings College Hospital in London, England.

The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust leads the North East and Yorkshire Genomic Laboratory Hub and is a partnership of hospitals and labs serving millions of people in these regions. The Birmingham Women’s and Children NHS Foundation Trust leads the Central and South Genomic Laboratory Hub and is a consortium of labs serving 12 million residents in West Midlands, Oxford and Wessex. Both labs intend to evaluate the potential of OGM to detect chromosomal aberrations in hematologic malignancies, genetic conditions and specific solid tumors.

“OGM has the potential to streamline a number of areas by replacing multiple analysis modalities with a single process,” said Polly Talley, FRCPath, scientific lead for HaemOnc at the North East and Yorkshire Genomic Laboratory Hub. “This could offer efficiency and speed to our genome analysis capabilities, and we are keen to see what this technology can provide to our HaemOnc service.” Ms. Talley’s colleague, Jennie Bell, Deputy Director/Consultant Clinical Scientist with the Central & South Genomic Laboratory Hub and Director, West Midlands Regional Genetics Laboratory, noted, “We were encouraged by the positive experience reported by other laboratories using OGM technology, which included good detection resolution for genomic structural variations, a high level of automation and genome-wide analysis.”

“With these two new Saphyr placements in the UK’s NHS, we continue to broaden our footprint and provide scientists and clinical researchers with the ability to develop a comprehensive, reliable and cost-effective solution for detecting chromosomal abnormalities in hematologic malignancies, genetic conditions and cancer research applications,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bionano. “We welcome these genomic laboratory hubs to the OGM community and look forward to working with them as we strive to transform the way the world sees the genome.”

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services, and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants, and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit bionanogenomics.com, lineagen.com or biodiscovery.com.

