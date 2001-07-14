Heritage Cannabis Announces Corporate Update and Highlights Significant Sales Growth and New Products

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide an update on recent activities including sales, new products, and the Company’s expansion into the United States.

Recent Sales Activities and Market Performance

For the 12 months beginning January 25, 2021, Heritage subsidiary Premium 5 produced $19.6 million in revenue and exceeded milestone expectations set at the time of the acquisition. This represents 113% growth from Heritage’s fiscal 2020 of $9.2 million in revenue

Record sequential sales growth of approximately 30% over sales in the fourth quarter, based on shipped orders

Became the only third party listed brands on Canopy Growth’s medical platform Spectrum Therapeutics, Canada’s second largest medical platform

Received purchase orders to be listed on another large medical platform with products expected to launch as early as March

#2 in Canadian Sales of Concentrates (up from #4 in Q4) and #5 in Canadian Sales of Oils (up from #6 in Q4) 1

#2 vape brand in British Columbia

In Ontario, 19 stock keeping units (“SKUs”) were available in Q1 through the OCS and an additional nine will be added this spring for a total of 28 available products

As of November 2021 in Ontario, in the concentrates excluding hash category Heritage has 17% market share and is the #1 selling concentrate company in the category

Added 45 net new SKU listings across the country accelerating sales growth in all key product categories

“We are continuing to see a strong positive response to our suite of products across the country, accompanied by growing sales figures – topping our prior quarter by approximately 30% in Q1 which is our second quarter delivering over 20% sequential growth,” commented David Schwede, CEO of Heritage. “We previously signalled continued growth in sales and new product development, and we are delivering quarter after quarter as our platform outpaces other key market players.”

Along with new product launches and strong provincial re-orders, Heritage continues to see advancements in both market penetration and new listings across the provinces. Recently Heritage products became available for purchase on one of the largest online medical sales platforms in Canada - Canopy’s Spectrum Therapeutics, and received purchase orders to launch on another large online platform as early as March. These additions are setting the stage for further growth in 2022.

In Ontario, Heritage gained new listings across multiple categories, giving Heritage a total of 19 SKUs in Canada’s largest market, with nine additional SKUs coming to the OCS in the spring – a strong signal on the sell-through the province is seeing with Heritage brands.

As a result of the successful completion of the milestone set out in the Premium 5 acquisition agreement, Heritage has issued 107,142,858 common shares.

Flower and Pre Rolls

In 2021, Heritage launched ten pre rolls and six flower SKUs in multiple provinces with encouraging provincial orders, resulting in the category making up 19% of our portfolio sales within a short time-frame. Heritage will be further diversifying our portfolio by adding 12 new SKUs to the flower product line-up during the summer, including infused products from the Pura Vida and RAD lines, which have had a strong and increasing following.

Based on US data, pre-roll products make up 11% of sales in California, and the sale of infused pre rolls make half, or 5.5%, of the pre roll category2. In Canada, pre rolls make up 16% of current market sales, and based on this data a potential 8% market for infused pre rolls. With these infused product launches and successful sell through of our products to date, Heritage is well positioned for strong growth in this area and plan to be a leader in the category, contributing to further growth in revenue.

US Expansion Update

With the financial backing of Merida Capital, Heritage has made significant progress on the licensed manufacturing facility build-out in support of the relationship with 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis in the state of Missouri. With the project now fully-funded, the Heritage team has progressed with equipment orders, and is establishing the biomass supply chain for the facility. Production is expected to begin in the spring of 2022, with revenue from the sale of branded products to medical cannabis consumers in Missouri following shortly after.

Based on strategic imperatives and due diligence activities, Heritage management has decided to no longer pursue the acquisition of Capna Intellectual/dba Bloom Brands, and instead will focus efforts on current U.S. activities that better align with short and long term goals.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood., the CB4 suite of medical products in Canada and ArthroCBD in the U.S.

