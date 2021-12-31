Pinnacle Associates Ltd Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Mandiant Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells , Cummins Inc, Bank of America Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Mandiant Inc, FedEx Corp, Telos Corp, The Walt Disney Co, sells , Cummins Inc, Bank of America Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 788 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,231,155 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 486,519 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 888,298 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 187,124 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 392,352 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,216,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $84.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 79,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1826.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $38.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 1930.31%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 393,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 148.59%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $252.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 71,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Telos Corp by 74.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,620,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $144.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 219,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 45.91%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 97,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 102.70%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $931.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $121.1 and $174.59, with an estimated average price of $139.11.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $29.9, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.