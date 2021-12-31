Pinnacle Associates Ltd Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Mandiant Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells , Cummins Inc, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: MNDT, WELL, SRLN, AVGOP.PFD, VUSB, TWTR, Z, MQ, IMAX, RDVY, LOCL, IHS, XLB, ESGV, ZM, DOCU, SUSA, PNR, ZG, CHTR, JWN, WAT, CTRA, UAL, SYY, GPN, MSI, ESGU, JCI, ESML, FIW, FPE, IDV, IYR, LIT, LOTZ, SMLF, FAST, VSS, CCMP, BG, IR, PSLV, ARCO, UTSI, FWONA, HGEN, IQV, LNTH, SWK, OGE, SCHL, SJW, PRFT, U, ABNB, RBLX, BUD, COIN,
- Added Positions: CP, FDX, TLS, DIS, BRK.B, MSFT, TSLA, AAPL, JNJ, VCSH, LASR, TDTT, VSH, CRNC, PG, VIAC, WMT, SPY, SCHD, MRK, MS, MA, LYB, AXP, KO, DEO, IMGN, PEP, AVAV, BX, FLOT, VYM, CSX, CVX, GOOGL, PAYX, LLNW, PYPL, CHWY, IWM, VB, ABB, T, AMZN, EPD, XOM, MCD, NJR, VLO, ICHR, CRWD, ARRY, NEAR, QUAL, SCZ, VO, MMM, AMD, ADP, CAT, SCHW, C, CL, DE, GLNG, MDLZ, JEF, MMC, MDT, NVDA, NSC, PPL, CRM, SBUX, UNP, WM, AERI, CARA, GDS, ELAN, BOTZ, CIBR, FDN, FTSL, IWO, IWR, IXUS, MLPA, RSP, VTEB, VTI, VWO, XBI, XLC, ATVI, ADBE, A, APD, ALK, ALB, ALL, AMRN, AMT, ABC, BP, BIIB, CHKP, CLF, CGEN, COST, DOV, DUK, EMN, EMR, M, GBL, GS, IBM, ITW, IFF, LXRX, LNC, MRVL, MAS, MCK, MSTR, NP, NFLX, NWL, NEM, NKE, NVO, OXY, PH, PGR, RDS.A, SNY, STX, SILC, SO, TRV, STT, SSYS, SU, USB, UL, RTX, VLY, WBA, GHC, WFC, WDC, WY, WMB, WSM, WTW, ZBH, TY, NAN, JAZZ, LULU, VMW, AWK, ERII, GM, MPC, CLVS, PSX, ABBV, ZTS, DOC, JD, SYF, CFG, QSR, ETSY, SHOP, CABO, TDOC, KHC, TWLO, ATUS, ROKU, MRNA, CTVA, GFL, CARR, OTIS, PLTR, QS, AGG, ARKK, BOND, COMT, DGRO, DGS, EFA, FIXD, IAU, IHI, IJH, IWN, IWP, IXC, JETS, MTUM, OEF, PGX, SCHA, SCHC, SCHF, SCHM, SCHX, SDY, SHYD, SPFF, SUB, VBK, VGIT, VHT, VIG, VTV, VUG, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: CMI, AMBA, BAC, CONE, LRCX, BABA, F, FL, STZ, BHP, GOOG, BNTX, BA, CNI, FB, SEAS, DIA, CB, BDX, BMY, CF, CMCSA, ERIC, GILD, HON, INTC, TPC, REGN, SGEN, ESGC, PANW, ENR, LITE, AYX, AQUA, UBER, VV, XME, PLD, ASML, AMGN, ADSK, TFC, GOLD, BAX, BLK, BWA, COF, CX, CSCO, COLM, COP, GLW, DISCA, DY, ENB, EQR, FCX, TGNA, GE, LHX, HD, KMB, LVS, NXST, NVS, ORI, PNC, PZZA, PLUG, RIO, RCL, LUV, TSM, TTWO, TDS, ET, RDS.B, SQM, TMUS, DISCK, LEA, NXPI, XYL, MIXT, SE, IAC, SNOW, OGN, FTXR, GLD, MDY, MINT, MNA, QQQ, SHY, TOTL, DDD, ACN, AKAM, MO, HES, AEP, WTRG, ADM, BIDU, BK, OPCH, BHC, BAM, CRH, CCL, CNC, LUMN, LNG, CHD, VALE, CAG, DTE, DVN, ERJ, EL, FFIV, FISV, GD, GSK, GOL, GVA, TV, HAS, HP, HUM, HBAN, TT, IP, VIAV, K, SR, LMT, MGM, MMP, MLM, MKC, MET, NYCB, NOK, NTRS, NUAN, PNM, PPG, PXD, NTR, LIN, PFG, PHM, RSG, SASR, SLB, SIFY, SIRI, SONY, SYK, SNV, TJX, TXT, TKR, TTE, TSN, CUBE, PAG, UNH, VRTX, VOD, XLNX, PED, GAM, PPT, NVG, BHK, KYN, DIAX, MWA, LBTYK, FSLR, SMCI, DAL, DFS, MELI, PM, DAN, KDP, GBOX, FRC, KMI, STAG, YNDX, BTT, ICPT, GHY, ICLR, ESPR, NWSA, GLPI, OUT, KEYS, CRBP, FGEN, UNIT, PLYA, LSXMK, TTD, CARS, SGH, ZS, TENB, MSGE, SGFY, VMEO, AMLP, BKLN, IGSB, CWB, DES, DON, DVY, EWU, GSG, GUNR, HYG, HYS, IEI, IGV, IJR, IJS, INDA, ITB, IWB, IWF, JAGG, JKE, JPST, MUB, PFF, PGF, SCHB, SCHH, SCHZ, SLYV, SMH, SPLV, SPSB, SPTS, USFR, USMV, VBR, VCIT, VEA, VIS, VNQ, VXUS, XAR,
- Sold Out: KSU, SKM, QDEL, COM, CVNA, RMBL, CSPR, ACWI, NTAP, CVA, VGSH, QCLN, SDS, FBT, SJNK, SLVM, SLV, LYFT, PPTA, NIO, SNAP, NLY, TAK, CMG, OPK, SBGI, GTN, EA, COHR, INUV, BLDP,
These are the top 5 holdings of PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,231,155 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 486,519 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 888,298 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 187,124 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 392,352 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,216,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $84.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 79,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1826.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $38.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 1930.31%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 393,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 148.59%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $252.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 71,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Telos Corp (TLS)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Telos Corp by 74.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,620,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $144.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 219,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 45.91%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 97,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 102.70%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $931.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $121.1 and $174.59, with an estimated average price of $139.11.Sold Out: Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $29.9, with an estimated average price of $29.27.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.
