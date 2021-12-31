Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Pinnacle Associates Ltd Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Mandiant Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells , Cummins Inc, Bank of America Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Pinnacle Associates Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Mandiant Inc, FedEx Corp, Telos Corp, The Walt Disney Co, sells , Cummins Inc, Bank of America Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 788 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,231,155 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 486,519 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 888,298 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 187,124 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 392,352 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
New Purchase: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,216,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $84.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 79,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1826.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $38.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 1930.31%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 393,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 148.59%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $252.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 71,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Telos Corp (TLS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Telos Corp by 74.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,620,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $144.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 219,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 45.91%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 97,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 102.70%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $931.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.

Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $121.1 and $174.59, with an estimated average price of $139.11.

Sold Out: Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $29.9, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.



